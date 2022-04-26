With views across open fields, the detached home sits behind electric gates and has driveway parking for several vehicles, with a double detached garage that has power and lighting.
There is a lawned garden with two paved patios, all with a high degree of privacy.
The interior is both spacious and versatile.
A modern kitchen, with utility room, is fitted with units and includes an integrated double oven, and four ring gas hob with extractor and microwave.
A window overlooks the garden, and there is a connecting door to the utility, that in turn leads to a ground floor WC, and has access to the garden.
An entrance porch leads to the dining room that has exposed ceiling beams, an inset fireplace and a door to the cellar.
In the large living room with country views are exposed ceiling beams, two walls with exposed stonework, and a fireplace with gas fire.
Four first floor double bedrooms include a beamed master room with an en-suite that has underfloor heating and two wash basins.
Two of the remaining three bedrooms have ceiling beams, and one has fitted wardrobes.
A stylish family bathroom includes a bath and a walk-in shower, and has underfloor heating.
This sizeable home on Hare Park Lane, Liversedge, is priced £395,000 with Reeds Rains Estate Agents. Call 01274 870440 for details.