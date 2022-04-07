The extended living kitchen with family room is bright and modern, with a skylight, an island feature and integrated appliances within fitted units.

A separate utility room and ground floor w.c. are both accessed from the kitchen, and a seating area with views over the garden is a great place to read or relax.

The hallway leads to the comfortable main lounge.

Three bedrooms and a family bathroom are on the first floor, with two bedrooms having fitted storage. A waterfall shower is a feature of the modern bathroom.

Gardens are to the front ​and rear of the property, with lawns and decking, ​the latter providing a place to sit out in the sun, or entertain family and friends.

There’s a detached double garage, and the​ driveway​ can comfortably stand​ four cars​. ​

An added attraction is a home bar​, tucked behind the garage​. ​With​ views over the fields, this​ facility​ could ​be​ adapted to a home office, ​or alternative use, as desired.​

​This Kester Road​, Batley, address lies off White Lee Road, with handy transport links to nearby towns and the motorway network.

For more details about the property, priced at £240,000, contact Trust Sales and Lettings, Mirfield, on 01924 692240.

1. A spacious open dining area The open plan interior of the property is bright and modern. Photo Sales

2. The stylish kitchen space Fitted units witout handles, and integrated appliances are within the light and roomy kitchen. Photo Sales

3. Somewhere to relax..... Comfortable living space within the open plan family area of the home. Photo Sales

4. The attractive lounge A bay window allows plenty of natural light in to this relaxing room. Photo Sales