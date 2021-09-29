See this stunning family home that overlooks Batley Beck

With three floors, this extremely spacious property​ ​has underfloor heating to the first two levels, with central heating and uPVC double glazing throughout.

A huge, open plan breakfast kitchen with an island workstation, oak units and granite work surfaces, and a range of integrated appliances, opens through to a relaxing sun lounge, then there's a main lounge and a separate dining room.

A guest cloakroom is off the entrance hall.

Upstairs are six double bedrooms, of which three have en-suite facilities, with a family bathroom.​

The master bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe with ​an en-suite that includes a​ shower cubicle ​and ​twin oak vanity units housing wash hand basins.

Solid oak doors, skirtings and architraves can be seen all through the property, while attractive gardens with lawns, established trees, plants and flower borders, overlook Batley Beck, with Indian stone paved patio areas for sitting out.

There is an integral double garage.

This home on Beck View, Birstall, WF17 9JT, is for sale priced £725,000 with Watsons Property Services. Call 01924 420020.

