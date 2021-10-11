See this stone-built home with a stunning kitchen and a home gym, for sale in Kirklees

Heading an exclusive development, the four-bedroom home has a large, family dining kitchen, with an additional utility room.

The stylish kitchen’s white, gloss units have granite work surfaces, and there is a free standing island and breakfast bar. Integrated appliances include an electric double oven,and an American style fridge freezer. There’s under floor heating too.

With a formal dining room and a lounge, the house caters well for a larger family.

Four double bedrooms on the first floor all have fitted wardrobes, while the master bedroom has its own en suite. A main bathroom boasts a Jacuzzi style bath, and separate shower.

The front lawned garden has a circular paved patio, while the lawned garden to the rear has two seating areas sheltered by hedging.

The double garage has remote controlled doors, power and light, with the first floor room used currently as a gym, with a fully-tiled shower room.

Hardwood double glazing and gas central heating features throughout, and the property has a burglar alarm system.

This home at Bookers Field, Gomersal, BD19 4UE is for sale with Watsons Property Services. Call 01924 420020 for further details.

1. Light, bright kitchen space High gloss units and granite surfaces feature in the high spec kitchen. Photo Sales

2. The dining room Patio doors link the formal dining room with the conservatory. Photo Sales

3. Comfortable family space The roomy lounge, with feature fireplace. Photo Sales

4. Double bedroom with fitted units One of the stylish bedrooms within the house. Photo Sales