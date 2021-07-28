See this spacious, six-bedroom home for sale in Batley

Its four reception rooms include an open plan arrangement between the sitting room and a raised dining area, the former with a stunning inglenook reclaimed brick fireplace housing a cast iron gas stove.

French doors open through to a spacious garden room.

The stylish modern kitchen, with a breakfast bar, features a Rangemaster cooking range and granite work surfaces, with integral appliances that include a Neff dishwasher and microwave with a Siemens fridge freezer.

A snug room adds to the ground floor facilities, along with a utility room and a WC.

On the first floor, the master bedroom and guest suite both have en-suite shower rooms, the former also with a walk-in wardrobe. Two further double bedrooms have fitted wardrobes, and there is a luxurious house bathroom with Villeroy and Boch fittings.

Above is another double bedroom, and an open plan room used currently as a gym.

Accessed via a private driveway that serves five properties, this home at Sunny Bank Woods, Batley has an integral double garage and is priced at £630,000. Call Yorkshire’s Finest on 01484 432773 for more information.

1. Light and spacious lounge This comfortable room has a central feature fireplace Buy photo

2. Dining space The dining room with patio doors that lead outside Buy photo

3. Lovely large bedrooms One of the property's spacious bedrooms Buy photo

4. Flexible accommodation An upper floor room used currently as a gym Buy photo