See this open plan home with great garden facilities, for sale near Cleckheaton

An orangery, and the open plan, contemporary style kitchen with diner, also have sets of French doors to add to the enjoyment of space, both indoors and outdoors.

The high spec detached home has four bedrooms, the main one having fitted wardrobes and its own Juliet balcony as an added feature. A house bathroom has a vanity sink unit, with a bath and a separate shower cubicle.

In the modern kitchen are units incorporating quartz worktops, an integral double oven, hob, fridge freezer, dishwasher, microwave, and others, with a breakfast bar. Amtico flooring is used for both the kitchen and orangery, along with the reception hallway. Extended living space from the kitchen includes a mounted electric fire within a media wall.

The rear garden has an artificial lawn and patios with seating areas, plus the outdoor kitchen and a covered area to the side of the house. A front driveway leads to an integral garage.

This immaculate home on Cliffe Lane, Gomersal, is well placed for Cleckheaton town centre, with good transport links.

It is priced at £370,000, with Sugdens estate agents, tel. 01274 905905.

