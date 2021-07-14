See this large and stylish semi for sale in Kirklees
This semi-detached home caters well for a larger family, having five bedrooms, of which four have en suite facilities.
A gated entrance leads up to the property, that has rural views and is set over three floors.
Arch windows feature in the hall and dining room, with a window seat too in the latter.
A bright ‘Neptune’ kitchen has fitted cabinets and appliances, with bi-folding doors that open out to a patio.
The focal point of the lounge is a cosy wood burner and fireplace, and this room too has a window seat.
In the sitting room are fitted cabinets, alcove shelving and a wood burner within a brick fireplace.
There are cellars with light and power, and a utility room, wc, and laundry room, also on the ground floor.
Above are three bedrooms, with a bathroom that has a jacuzzi bath and a shower. The master bedroom has walk-in wardrobes, a dressing room and an en suite bathroom including dual wash hand basins, a shower, free standing bath and cabinet.
Another bedroom with en-suite shower room has a step ladder to a mezzanine area.
One attic bedroom has an en suite, and another sports a white-washed stone wall.
There is an outbuilding with the attractive rear garden, and a long side driveway.
The property on Knowl Road, Mirfield, is priced at £750,000 with Wilcock and Co. Call 01924 481005 for details.