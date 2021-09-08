See this home with the Wow! factor, for sale in Dewsbury

It boasts a spacious dining kitchen and a stunning orangery, both rooms extending to 19 ft..

A free standing island with a breakfast bar forms park of the modern kitchen, also fitted with high gloss units and integral appliances.

There’s a fireplace feature within the lounge, and in another sitting room an exposed brick chimney breast houses the fireplace.

An open plan dining area with adjoining sitting room has double doors out to the extensive lawned garden that has an open patio area and is set privately within established trees, hedge and fence boundaries.

The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom, with further bedrooms served by a family bathroom that has a deep bath, and a washbasin set within a vanity unit.

There is another separate shower room too.

With the lawned garden is a driveway with parking space for several vehicles, and a detached double garage.

The property on Lees Hall Road, Dewsbury, is well presented throughout and ready for new owners to move straight in to.

Offers over £595,000 are invited by Whitegates, Dewsbury..

