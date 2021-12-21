A lovely established rear garden surrounded by trees and bushes.

See this great family home in Dewsbury that is for sale

This unique detached home has an integral double garage and private gardens.

By Sally Burton
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 5:33 pm

A gated entry takes you to the forecourt and garden of Ivy Nook on Quarry Road.

Its accommodation includes a timber floor hallway and a large breakfast kitchen with fitted units and integral appliances, with space for a range style cooker.

There is a breakfast bar and a snug to one end, with French doors through to the spacious conservatory extension. This room too has French doors, leading to the garden.

A feature fireplace is a focal point of the lounge, that also has access to the conservatory.

There is a utility room and WC as added ground floor amenities.

Four good size bedrooms, two of which have en-suite facilities, are upstairs, with a house bathroom that includes an encased whirlpool bath and a wash basin with vanity unit surround.

The master bedroom has a walk-in dressing area and en-suite shower room, and these facilities are mirrored by the second bedroom.

Two further bedrooms have built-in storage, with one currently used as a home office.

A front garden has an area with seating, while an enclosed garden to the side has a lawn and flower borders.

Ivy Nook, Quarry Road, Dewsbury, is for sale priced £465,000 with Bramleys Estate Agents. Call 01924 412644 for details.

The property frontage

A large forecourt and integral double garage come with this home.

The entrance hallway

A welcoming hallway with staircase leading t the first floor.

An open plan kitchen

Space is plentiful in the kitchen through to dining or family room

A stunning conservatory

Doors open out to the garden from this attractive conservatory, or garden room.

