See this great family home in Dewsbury that is for sale

A gated entry takes you to the forecourt and garden of Ivy Nook on Quarry Road.

Its accommodation includes a timber floor hallway and a large breakfast kitchen with fitted units and integral appliances, with space for a range style cooker.

There is a breakfast bar and a snug to one end, with French doors through to the spacious conservatory extension. This room too has French doors, leading to the garden.

A feature fireplace is a focal point of the lounge, that also has access to the conservatory.

There is a utility room and WC as added ground floor amenities.

Four good size bedrooms, two of which have en-suite facilities, are upstairs, with a house bathroom that includes an encased whirlpool bath and a wash basin with vanity unit surround.

The master bedroom has a walk-in dressing area and en-suite shower room, and these facilities are mirrored by the second bedroom.

Two further bedrooms have built-in storage, with one currently used as a home office.

A front garden has an area with seating, while an enclosed garden to the side has a lawn and flower borders.

Ivy Nook, Quarry Road, Dewsbury, is for sale priced £465,000 with Bramleys Estate Agents. Call 01924 412644 for details.

1. The property frontage A large forecourt and integral double garage come with this home. Photo Sales

2. The entrance hallway A welcoming hallway with staircase leading t the first floor. Photo Sales

3. An open plan kitchen Space is plentiful in the kitchen through to dining or family room Photo Sales

4. A stunning conservatory Doors open out to the garden from this attractive conservatory, or garden room. Photo Sales