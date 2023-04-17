See the vista from inside and outside this great family home in Dewsbury

The views alone are enough to recommend this stunning property for sale close to Dewsbury.

It's a modern, spacious family home with great facilities indoors, but the panorama seen through the windows sets the property apart from the rest.

Uninterrupted views of countryside stretch over to Emley Mast, and can be enjoyed from balcony, bedroom, outdoor seating areas and other vantage points.

The five-bedroom detached property comprises an entrance hall, a ground floor cloakroom and a bathroom with freestanding roll-top bath.

There’s a dining room, linked by archway to the kitchen and diner with its range cooker, fitted units, and integrated appliances, plus a separate utility room.

A sitting room has a rustic fireplace and woodburner, while the large living room’s French doors open to a timber decked balcony.

Five bedrooms are off the first floor landing, with a stylish bathroom with freestanding bath, and a corner shower cubicle.

The main bedroom suite has a balcony, a walk-in wardrobe, a dressing room, and a luxury en suite bathroom, while another has a balcony with glass balustrade.

A large cellar on the lower ground floor has power and light, with a Yorkshire stone-flagged floor and an original large stone curing table.

The gated driveway leading up to the house has parking space for several vehicles.

With a paved seating area to the front, are timber gates to areas including a decked patio, with views over the rockery garden with pathway, plants, trees and a pond.

A side decked patio is ideal for entertaining and dining al fresco, and the lawned garden, enclosed by a stone wall, has a brick built outhouse.This home in Jacksons Lane, Dewsbury, is priced at £595,000, with Richard Kendall estate agent.

Call 01924 266555 for further information.

