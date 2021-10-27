See the stunning garden bar that comes with this detached home for sale in Dewsbury

Front view of the detached family home on Hawthorn Court, Dewbury

Set within the rear garden with its artificial lawn and Indian stone patio seating areas, the spacious timber building has spotlights, laminate flooring and a fitted bar area with integrated pumps and cooler.

The second summer house is used as a home gym, but could equally become office space, a games room or similar.

With four double bedrooms, the property has an open plan contemporary style kitchen with a breakfast bar island, integrated appliances and French doors leading outside. There's an archway through to a dining and family room.

This high spec home also has a living room with engineered oak flooring, a walk-in bay window with shutters, and an electric fire on a decorative hearth with wooden surround. A hallway adds to the space, with a ground floor guest cloakroom.

One of the four bedrooms has a dressing room with fitted wardrobes and an en suite shower room, and there is a modern family bathroom with a white suite that includes both bath and shower cubicle.

The house has off street parking for two cars with a shrub garden to the front and a side lawn. it is within a modern development, with easy travel in to Dewsbury, Ossett and Wakefield.

For sale priced £405,000, this detached home at Hawthorn Court, Dewsbury, is for sale with Richard Kendall Estate Agent. Call 01924 291294.

