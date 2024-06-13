See the range from Flexispot - intelligent furniture for forward thinkers

The XC6 recliner.

Check out the range from Flexispot this June, the brand offering intelligent furniture for forward thinkers.

Chairs, recliners, desks, storage solutions, beds, accesssories and more, there is something to refresh every type of home with fantastic summer prices available.

Flexispot offers free shipping, a 60-day no risk return policy, up to 10 years warranty and is environmentally friendly. Payment installments are available and the company has high customer satisfaction.

I got to try the E7 Pro Desk https://flexispot.co.uk/next-generation-standing-desk-e7-pro which gives you more space with its semi-C leg structure.

The XC6 recliner.

Powered by individual drive motors in each leg, it provides better stability, as well as heavy-duty capacity up to 160KG.

It has a 3-in-1 integrated keypad, self gripping cable management tape measures a total of 79 inchaes in length, allowing you to cut it to the desired length on your specific needs, cable clips perfect for organising charging cables, earphones, and other cables.

It is also customisable, you can choose from a range of desktops of varying materials, depths, and widths.

The Lotus recliner chair https://flexispot.co.uk/swivel-based-recliner-chair-lotus allows you to relax in ultimate comfort.

The E7pro desk.

You can start enjoying the reclining function in seconds with the amazing XC6/XR6 products. Effortlessly extend your legs and recline. Perfect for reading, watching TV, or a short nap, it adapts seamlessly to your changing preferences for daily relaxation and is a special gift for you. I absolutely love it.

I also tried out the Flexi-Chair Ergonomic Office Chair https://flexispot.co.uk/category/chairs which is currently on sale from £299.99 to £219.99. If you sit at a desk eight hours a day like I do you need to be comfortable and this chair offers that with a whole lot of style to boot.

The BS8 features a high-value S-shaped ergonomic design that combines temperature-sensitive fiber velvet mesh, providing a delicate touch and breathability.

The lumbar support can be dynamically adjusted to provide a vertical adjustment range of 5cm, and conforms to the natural curvature of the spine and adjusts to the body's movements. This provides soft support to the lower back, relieving pressure and tension for a more comfortable sitting experience.

Office chairs.

The backrest adjustment range is 7cm to achieve 9-position adjustable backrest which conforms to ergonomic principles, allowing for personalized adjustment based on the user's height and different usage scenarios.

Equipped with an arch-shaped, full coverage headrest that ensures the cervical spine is kept in a natural, vertical position, effectively relieving pressure on the neck and allowing for a more comfortable sitting experience while working.

A zero-pressure mesh seat cushion means fully relieved thigh pressure, prevention of seat deformation and breathability.

The multi-stage adjustable armrests provide users with flexible armrest height adjustment to suit individual height, usage scenarios and habits.