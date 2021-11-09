See the landscaped gardens with this home for sale in Batley

A conservatory or sun room makes the most of these surroundings and has floor to ceiling windows, with double doors that open outside to the patio and lawn, bordered with foliage and flowers.

Quietly situated, and approached via a private road, the house has a detached garage and a paved parking area.

Its light and bright farmhouse style kitchen has fitted units with an integrated gas oven and hob, while the dining area flows through double doors to the lounge. With windows to three sides this is a room full of natural light and has a brick fireplace housing an electric fire. An entrance hall and guest cloakroom are also on the ground floor.

Three bedrooms on the first floor all have fitted wardrobes, and there is a family bathroom with three piece suite including a bath with shower, and a vanity unit around the basin.

With its large, attractive gardens to three sides, the property also includes a garden shed. The garage has a key operated roller door, with both power and light.

This house on White Lee Road, Batley, is for sale with Watsons Property Services, Birstall, at a price of £329,950.

Call 01924 420020 for more information.

