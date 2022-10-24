See inside this unique modern home in a sought after village, near Heckmondwike

The Roberttown property is close to shops and amenities, and has plenty of parking space on its driveway, accessed through electric gates.

With five bedrooms, The Mullions has character and bright, flexible space throughout.

An entrance porch and cloakroom lead through to the family room or snug which overlooks the front garden.

Double doors with glass panels link the breakfast kitchen and dining room, the former also with patio doors out to the garden, providing extended space for entertaining in the summer.

With fitted units and some integrated appliances, the kitchen has a breakfast bar and a pantry cupboard. There's a separate utility room with fitted storage.

A light and spacious lounge has both front and rear windows, and a home office with patio doors to outside could easily function for different uses if preferred.

There's also a ground floor w.c..On the first floor is a galleried landing that can double as a reading area or study, with views of the front garden.The master bedroom has an en suite featuring a super size bath, and three further double bedrooms include one with wardrobes.

A remaining single room also has fitted wardrobes.

Both a bath and a separate shower form part of the modern house bathroom suite.

There are gardens to front and back, with an artificial lawn, a patio and pond feature to the front aspect.

The rear lawned garden is much larger with a decked area, perfect for entertaining, and raised flower beds.Well placed for transport links, The Mullions, Roberttown Lane, Roberttown, is for sale at £635,000, with Snowgate Estate Agency.

Call 01924 497801 for details.

