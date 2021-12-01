See inside this unique home, with annexe, that is for sale near Dewsbury

Landscaped gardens surround Mullwood, and there are exceptional views.

Its modern and fully fitted dining kitchen with dove grey units includes a range oven, a dishwasher, microwave oven, while a first floor utility room adds to facilities.

The sitting room has a Contura wood burning stove as a focal point, and two sets of French doors lead outside.

Under floor heating is a feature in the dining kitchen, the orangery and a main en suite.

Natural light floods the rooms, courtesy of large windows that also provide beautiful vistas, due to the elevated situation of this unique home.

A stylish first floor landing leads to four double bedrooms include a master with a walk-in wardrobe, en suite shower room and stunning views. A further bedroom also has an en suite, and a luxurious house bathroom includes a free standing tub bath and double walk-in shower. Office space gives access to the second floor.

Here, a well presented two bedroom annexe includes a living kitchen with Juliette balcony, bathroom, entrance hall and reception area, and a side entrance.

With ample parking space and a single garage, Mullwood has a raised patio area, ideal for entertaining, and landscaped rear gardens

Mullwood, 48a Whitely Road, Thornhill Edge, Dewsbury WF12 OLR is priced £700,000 with Yorkshire’s Finest. Call 01484 432773.

