See inside this 'tardis' barn conversion, for sale near Batley

Close to the centre of Scholes village, it is within easy reach of all the local amenities and services, with country walks on the doorstep.

Despite its rural situation it is only a couple of miles from the main motorway network, so handy for commuters.

Much more spacious in its interior than you would imagine from outside, the property lends itself to entertaining friends or family, with its generous living space.

This includes an attractive farmhouse style dining kitchen that has fitted units and is made light and bright by the wide windows that almost run the length of the kitchen.

There’s a separate large dining room and a comfortable lounge, both rooms featuring exposed beams and stone walls.

An airy entrance hall has a large walk in cloakroom leading off.

With three good size bedrooms, this property also has two modern, contemporary style bathrooms.

There are gardens to the front and rear, with a good degree of privacy to the rear garden that has views of the village church.

There is plenty of vehicle parking space within the courtyard.

This property in Towngate, Scholes, is for sale with Whitegates estate agency with offers invited over £300,000.

Call 01274 861201 for details.

1. Farmhouse style dining kitchen Extensive fitted units provide plenty of storage and worktop space in this bright and roomy kitchen. Photo Sales

2. A light, spacious interior Overhead beams add to the rustic character of the rooms. Photo Sales

3. Comfort with character A cottage style sitting room with central fireplace feature. Photo Sales

4. Dining area suitable for entertaining Open stonework to one wall and ceiling beams add the rustic quality to this spacious dining room. Photo Sales