See inside this stunning five-bedroom property with beautiful gardens for sale in Batley
This stunning five-bedroom period detached residence in Upper Batley is on the market for £999,950 with Watsons Property Services.
The property is set within magnificent grounds and offers spacious accommodation.
Wrought iron gates provide access to the sweeping drive that leads to ample parking spaces for several vehicle to the rear of the property.
Briefly comprising four spacious reception rooms, dining kitchen, utility, guest cloak/wc, loggia, a range of cellars, five double bedrooms with two en suites and family bathroom.
The substantial grounds extend to approximately ¾ of an acre and provide a high degree of privacy with substantial lawned areas to the front, side and rear.
The property also benefits from uPVC double glazing, gas central heating system, burglar alarm system, triple garage and workshop.
York Road, Upper Batley is for sale for £999,950 with Watsons Property Services, Birstall. For more information contact 01924 793992.