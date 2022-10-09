See inside this stunning five-bedroom property with beautiful gardens for sale in Batley

The property is set within magnificent grounds and offers spacious accommodation.

Wrought iron gates provide access to the sweeping drive that leads to ample parking spaces for several vehicle to the rear of the property.

Briefly comprising four spacious reception rooms, dining kitchen, utility, guest cloak/wc, loggia, a range of cellars, five double bedrooms with two en suites and family bathroom.

The substantial grounds extend to approximately ¾ of an acre and provide a high degree of privacy with substantial lawned areas to the front, side and rear.

The property also benefits from uPVC double glazing, gas central heating system, burglar alarm system, triple garage and workshop.

York Road, Upper Batley is for sale for £999,950 with Watsons Property Services, Birstall. For more information contact 01924 793992.

1. Dining Kitchen With a superb range of hand painted base and wall units with complementary granite work surfaces and single drainer sink unit, hand painted display unit, gas aga, integrated dish washer. Photo: Watsons Property Services Photo Sales

2. Dining Room With feature wood fire surround, original coving to ceiling, picture rail, stripped wood floor. Photo: Watsons Property Services Photo Sales

3. Reception rooms The property benefits from four spacious reception rooms. Photo: Watsons Property Services Photo Sales

