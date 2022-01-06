See inside this impressive period property, for sale now in Kirklees

Dating back to the sixteenth century, Cross House features exposed beams with open roof trusses, stone mullion windows and stone flagged flooring.
Timber wall panels feature within a large entrance hall, that houses a stove and an open staircase to a galleried landing.
The breakfast kitchen’s oak units have quartz worktops, and an island of solid oak. An exposed brick wall adds to the rustic warmth, with a multifuel stove and stone hearth. Multiple integral appliances include two wine fridges.
An open plan lounge and dining area with window seats offers exceptional space with a Chesney gas stove.
Another sitting room has a multifuel stove within a stone hearth, and patio doors to the garden. A ground floor study enjoys lovely views.
Four double bedrooms and a house bathroom are above, the latter with a free standing bath, and a rainfall shower.
The main bedroom has a cast iron fireplace, with a dressing area and a luxurious en suite.
With the mainly lawned garden is a secure play area. There’s a plush garden room, a spacious garage, and a log store. A Yorkshire stone patio has a timber pergola with a new outdoor kitchen.
The driveway is accessed through electric gates, and a pebbled space with a lavender border fronts the house.
Cross House, Oxford Road, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, is priced £650,000 with Charnock Bates, Halifax. Call 01422 380100 for details.