See inside this immaculate Upper Batley home - ideal for families

Its breakfast kitchen, with Karndean flooring, has a full range of modern, high gloss units with integrated appliances that include a gas hob, an electric double oven, a fridge, two integrated freezers, a dishwasher and a wine cooler.

A separate utility room with fitted units has a sink unit and an integrated washing machine and fridge.

There's a seating area that overlooks the rear garden, with UPVC French doors giving options for the warmer months.

A conservatory has doors both to the garden and to the lounge, that has a marble fireplace with a contemporary gas fire.

The formal dining room has a serving hatch to the kitchen, and there's a second ground floor sitting room.

Four bedrooms and a house bathroom are on the first floor, with the main bedroom having mirror-front wardrobes to two walls, and both a dressing area and a luxury en suite bathroom.

Two further bedrooms have built-in or fitted wardrobes, and the main bathroom with Karndean flooring has an extensive vanity unit, with both a bath and shower within its suite. Remote control wrought iron gates give access to the private driveway of the house, with lawned gardens to all sides, and mature hedges and trees ensuring privacy.

A detached double garage has remote control roller doors, with power and light, and to the rear of the property is a good size, private lawned garden, with flower beds and a decked seating area.

This home in Blenheim Court, Upper Batley, is currently for sale at a price of £625,000, with Watsons Property Services, Birstall, tel. 01924 420020.

1 . Blenheim Court, Upper Batley The spacious lounge has a marble fireplace with a contemporary gas fire at its centre. Photo: Watsons Property Services, Birstall Photo Sales

2 . Blenheim Court, Upper Batley The modern kitchen has a range of integrated appliances, and a separate utility room. Photo: Watsons Property Services, Birstall Photo Sales

3 . Blenheim Court, Upper Batley The dining area linked to the bright and well equipped kitchen. Photo: Watsons Property Services, Birstall Photo Sales

4 . Blenheim Court, Upper Batley The conservatory has doors out to the garden. Photo: Watsons Property Services, Birstall Photo Sales