The house for sale in Dale Street, Ossett

See inside this home of character, for sale near Dewsbury

Modern and classic combine beautifully in this link-detached home that is close to Ossett town centre, with a garden and courtyard.

By Sally Burton
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 4:12 pm

Period features are in evidence as you enter the lobby and hall, with an original tiled floor, and cornicing.

Large windows bring in natural light to all rooms, and a conservatory extension to the side adds further space.

A modern fitted kitchen features a brick wall from the original building.

In the sitting room is an open cast iron fire with solid oak surround and mantle as a focal point, a built-n dresser and leaded windows.

The separate dining room with polished wood floor has a cast iron fire place with a marble surround, tiled back and hearth, and from here are French doors to a conservatory.

All three bedrooms are on the first floor, with a family bathroom that has a free standing bath with a walk-in double shower unit, and an original sash window.

There is a single garage, and parking space. This home on Dale Street, Ossett, is for sale priced £400,000 with Reeds Rains, Ossett.

1. Hall and stairs

An elegant hallway with staircase

2. Stylish dining

A feature fireplace in the dining room....

3. Conservatory with blinds

Added space for the family with this conservatory

4. A comfortable lounge

A lovely period fireplace dominates this room

