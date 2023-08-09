News you can trust since 1858
See inside this four bedroom barn conversion in Hunsworth on the market for £600,000

This four bedroom barn conversion in Hunsworth is on the market with Barkers Estate Agents for £600,000.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 9th Aug 2023, 14:03 BST

The accommodation comprises: lounge, kitchen/diner/family room, downstairs WC, master bedroom with en-suite shower room and walk-in wardrobe, three further bedrooms.

The open plan kitchen is fitted with modern wall and base units a range cooker, integral dishwasher and central island unit.

The lounge has windows to three elevations including a large feature window as well as an inglenook fireplace with log burner.

The master bedroom benefits from a dressing room and en-suite shower room.

The property has landscaped gardens to the rear with a private sweeping driveway leading to a double garage with electric door. The front of the property has a courtyard area and a large paved garden.

The property is located with access to local amenities, M62 motorway network and local schools.

For more information visit www.rightmove.co.uk

See inside this four bedroom barn conversion in Hunsworth on the market for £600,000

1. Kilroyd Drive, Hunsworth

See inside this four bedroom barn conversion in Hunsworth on the market for £600,000 Photo: Barkers Estate Agents



2. Kilroyd Drive, Hunsworth

Photo: Barkers Estate Agents



3. Kilroyd Drive, Hunsworth

Photo: Barkers Estate Agents



4. Kilroyd Drive, Hunsworth

Photo: Barkers Estate Agents

