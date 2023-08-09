See inside this four bedroom barn conversion in Hunsworth on the market for £600,000
The accommodation comprises: lounge, kitchen/diner/family room, downstairs WC, master bedroom with en-suite shower room and walk-in wardrobe, three further bedrooms.
The open plan kitchen is fitted with modern wall and base units a range cooker, integral dishwasher and central island unit.
The lounge has windows to three elevations including a large feature window as well as an inglenook fireplace with log burner.
The master bedroom benefits from a dressing room and en-suite shower room.
The property has landscaped gardens to the rear with a private sweeping driveway leading to a double garage with electric door. The front of the property has a courtyard area and a large paved garden.
The property is located with access to local amenities, M62 motorway network and local schools.
