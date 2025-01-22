See inside this exquisite Mirfield home that's over 150 years old.

Situated at the heart of Mirfield, it features private, leafy gardens to three sides.
Charming reception rooms lead off a spacious hallway that gives a first positive impression of the house.
At the centre of the living room is a stone fireplace, and original shutters frame the windows, while the formal dining room displays ornate, original panelling, with a large, front bay window.
The kitchen flows through to a bright and pleasant garden room.
With solid wood units and granite worktops, the kitchen has space for a six-seater dining table, a freestanding Range-style oven, and an integral dishwasher.
A large utility room completes the ground floor, along with a home office. A pantry and cellar provide additional storage, and there are two ground floor cloakrooms.
All five spacious double bedrooms are above on the first floor, with the main suite featuring a dressing area, a charming fireplace and a high spec en suite bathroom.
A traditional four-piece bathroom, with both a free standing bath and a walk in shower unit, serves the remaining bedrooms.
The gated driveway provides parking for multiple vehicles, with a detached double garage.
Mature gardens with walled boundaries wrap around the house, with a variety of plants, shrubs and bushes.
The town of Mirfield has a rich history and is a vibrant centre with a wide range of shops, services, restaurants and other amenities.
Transport links by road and rail are good, with a local train station that provides easy links for commuters to major cities and towns.
This home in Crowlees Road, Mirfield, is priced at £775,000, with Yorkshire's Finest, Huddersfield. tel. 01484 432773.
