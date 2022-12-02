See inside this contemporary style, extended home for sale in Mirfield

This extended and refurbished home, just a short stretch from Mirfield centre, is a family home with a showcase open-plan kitchen, and contemporary design throughout.

Its ground floor accommodation includes a spacious lounge, along with the living kitchen and family space, and an entrance hallway with w.c. off.

Bi-fold doors open from the kitchen and family space to the rear garden, allowing easy indoor to outdoor living during warmer months, and making the most of the stylish tiered and landscaped garden, that is also low maintenance, with artificial lawns and a patio seating area.

Light floods in to the lounge, that has a feature in its contemporary flame effect electric fire, and a large front window.

The modern living kitchen with a central island and breakfast bar, has a range of units with integrated appliances that include a Bosch built-in double oven, induction hob, dishwasher, tall fridge, and wine cooler.

Four double bedrooms lead off the first floor landing and include a master bedroom with a large front aspect window and an en suite, fully tiled shower room, with a wall-mounted vanity wash basin and heated towel radiator.

Another bedroom has an en suite shower room, and one has fitted wardrobes, while the fourth overlooks the garden.A contemporary suite in the main bathroom has a free standing bath, with a wall-mounted vanity wash basin, and fitted storage.

The tarmac driveway provides off road parking to the front of the house, and leads up to the single garage.

A raised patio seating area with glass balustrade is a striking feature in the rear, artificially lawned garden.

Main road and rail links are within easy striking distance of the detached property, that is within the catchment of several schools.

This home in Overhaul Park, Mirfield, is priced at £500,000, with Snowgate estate agency. Call 01924 497801 for more details.

1. Overhaul Park, Mirfield The tiered rear garden with decked seating area and artificial lawns. Photo: Snowgate estate agency Photo Sales

2. Overhaul Park, Mirfield A sleek and stylish kitchen with island and breakfast bar. Photo: Snowgate estate agency Photo Sales

3. Overhaul Park, Mirfield The glossy open plan interior with doors to allow indoor to outdoor living in the warmer months. Photo: Snowgate estate agency Photo Sales

4. Overhaul Park, Mirfield A relaxed and modern setting, with large windows admitting plenty of natural light. Photo: Snowgate estate agency Photo Sales