See inside this beautifully refurbished home, for sale between Halifax and Batley

Its interior is unexpectedly spacious and modern, while retaining its period charm to best effect.

The open plan, bespoke dining kitchen with an oak floor, fitted units and oak work surfaces is light and bright, with a ‘Butler’ range dual fuel double oven with six ring gas hob, and electric ovens set within the chimney breast. A central island adds to work space, and a hatch in a kitchen cupboard gives access to the cellar.

Triple bi-fold oak doors open to the living room, which in turn has double doors to an orangery extension.

A feature fireplace with limestone hearth, and inset multi-fuel stove, is a focal point of the living room with its oak floor and period decorative detail.

There’s a great garage conversion to space that is currently used as a home office, gym and utility room.

Three bedrooms on the first floor include one double with views and an ornate cast iron fireplace, another that has a beamed ceiling and fitted wardrobes, and a single room. A luxurious bathroom includes a double ended bath and separate shower cubicle.

The end terrace house has a private driveway, parking, and an enclosed, lawned, south-facing rear garden, with a timber decked seating area.

This unusual property on Westfield Lane, Wyke, is for sale with McField Residential, priced £350,000. Call 01484 556030.

