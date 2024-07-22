Gathering data from Property Solvers, we count down the 10 cheapest streets in Dewsbury for house hunters.

The average house price in Dewsbury £139,500 using HM Land Registry data.

According to the data, the average property price increased by £37,522 (25.55 per cent) over the last five years and increased by £7,501 (4.24 per cent) over the last 12 months.

Home sales company Property Solvers uses the Land Registry data to regularly track the average sold price for homes located across the country.

1 . Wellington Road The average property price for Wellington Road, WF13 1HL, is £36,331. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

2 . Garden Terrace The average property price for Garden Terrace, WF13 3HE, is £57,250. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

3 . Halifax Road The average property price for Halifax Road, WF13 2NE, is £57,625. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

4 . Mill House, Textile Street The average property price for Mill House, Textile Street, WF13 2EY, is £57,942. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales