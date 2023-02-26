Ravensthorpe in Bloom prepare to host their annual general meeting to discuss plans for the year ahead
Ravensthorpe in Bloom invites members of the community to their annual general meeting, where they will discuss plans for the coming year.
Since forming one year ago, the Ravensthorpe in Bloom Group have been putting pride back into the area and caring for the community.
To continue this, the group is inviting members of the public to attend their annual general meeting on Tuesday, March 7, at the Greenwood Centre on Huddersfield Road, where they will discuss their plans for the coming year.
George Spencer, hon treasurer of Ravesnthorpe in Bloom said: “Since forming a year ago, Ravesnthorpe in Bloom has been finding its feet and serving time litter-picking and leading litter walks.
“The group's presence has been slowly growing as it is realised we can take some pride in the place.
“We are pleased that the long-standing Ravensthorpe Residents' Action Group and the new Stronger Together Foundation are working with us to make a difference, and liaise with Kirklees Council.
“At the annual general meeting on Tuesday, March 7, our Action Plan for the coming year with improvement schemes for Calder Road and Clarkson Street will be presented.
“Representatives of Diamond Wood Academy Eco Group and Ravensthorpe Junior School will be with us.
“All are welcome at the meeting.”
The annual general meeting will be held at 1pm on Tuesday, March 7, at the Greenwood Centre on Huddersfield Road, Ravensthorpe.
For more information visit the groups facebook page @RavensthorpeinBloom.