Take a look inside this beautiful detached house in Heckmondwike which has recently been added to the property market and is currently available on Rightmove.

The immaculately presented three bedroomed home, on New North Road, offers spacious accommodation and is ideally situated for schools, bus routes, local shops and amenities and the M62 motorway network.

As you enter the property, the hallway leads to a lounge with a feature bay window allowing for plenty of light, as well as a large dining kitchen where you will find an electric oven and a ceramic hob with a built-in extractor, in addition to a built-in microwave and integrated dishwasher. There is also space for a washing machine.

The downstairs also has a W.C and cloakroom with tiled walls and flooring.

Upstairs, on the first floor landing, doors lead to three good sized bedrooms, two of which are double rooms with fitted wardrobes, as well as a luxury family bathroom complete with a double ended bath, walk-in shower enclosure with a waterfall shower head, toilet and a wash basin inset into a vanity unit.

The second floor landing leads to an additional, versatile room which can be as a home cinema complex or study.

Outside, to the front of the property, there is an enclosed lawned garden with mature hedging and a pedestrian gate that leads round to the back.

At the rear there is a gated garden with a lawn, two garden sheds and a block paved patio area. There is a driveway within the rear garden which provides private parking for two cars there is also additional on street parking available.

There is also an electric vehicle charging point.

This beautiful property, on New North Road, Heckmondwike, is currently available for £310,000.

To find out more, or to arrange a viewing, contact Barkers Estate Agents on 01924 907328.

1 . Entrance Hall

2 . Lounge

3 . Dining kitchen

4 . Dining kitchen