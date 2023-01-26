Paul Keighley, residential partner at the award-winning Bramleys estate agents on Huddersfield Road in Mirfield, claims that despite many reports, the property market is currently ‘buoyant’.

He also claims that "Mortgage rates are falling” and that they have declined by almost a full percentage point since they peaked in November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Experts have even predicted that they may come down by a further 0.5 per cent over the next month - giving potential buyers the confidence to return to the market.

Bramleys estate agents on Huddersfield Road, Mirfield.

In light of this, Mr Keighley said: “There is always a 'New Year bounce', but this is the biggest one I've ever experienced in the 30 years since I've worked at Bramleys.

“Not only are we seeing people enquire about the properties we have on the market, but home owners are also actively listing their properties for sale.

"In two days, we had listed half the amount of properties we would normally list in a full month, at our Mirfield branch.

"It is a good time to buy and sell; the important thing to remember is that it's important to be realistic with what you expect to fetch for your own home. Don't be drawn in by agents who offer something unrealistic, as your property will sit on the market unsold."

Paul Keighley, residential partner at the award-winning Bramleys estate agents on Huddersfield Road.

Established in 1958 Bramleys is ‘proud’ of its ability to offer a range of integrated property solutions and advice to property owners of all types and sizes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad