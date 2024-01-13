This incredible stone built spacious family home, that is tucked away on a quiet street between Dewsbury and Wakefield, is currently available on Rightmove.

The vast property, on Old Heybeck Lane in Tingley, is within walking distance of numerous shops and restaurants as well as various primary and secondary schools.

The family home is tucked away off Batley Road – making it perfect for those who want some privacy.

Internally, the property features an impressive entrance hall that leads to an incredibly modern kitchen.

The kitchen/dining area is of the highest quality. with built in appliances, ample storage space and an abundance of work surface area too.

There is also a family dining table in here, meaning that family meals can be enjoyed together and friends can be entertained.

Beyond the kitchen is a good sized utility room and a seating area, which can accommodate large sofa suites.

From here you have the family room which is situated at the rear of the property and has bi-folding doors that open up to the garden and the spacious living room.

Completing the ground floor is the spectacular bar/games room.

The current owners have this as a bar area, complete with a fully functioning bar with real pumps – making it perfect for entertaining.

Upstairs are four double bedrooms, one of which has an en suite, and a stunning family bathroom which has its own TV.

Externally, to the front of the property, is a double garage with ample space to park multiple vehicles and secure gates to the front.

At the rear is a large garden with large patio areas – one next to the house and the other at the end of the garden.

The rear has wonderful views of the countryside and is a perfect place to sit out when the weather allows or to dine al-fresco.

This incredible property, on on Old Heybeck Lane, is currently available on Rightmove for £725,000.

To find out more or to arrange a viewing, contact estate agents Morgan Estates, on 0113 824 6399.

