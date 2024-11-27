A list of planning applications received by Kirklees Council for Dewsbury, Batley, Mirfield, Liversedge, Cleckheaton, and Gomersal the week ending November 24.

Acumen: Variation of condition 2 (plans) of previous permission 2023/93059 for erection of light industrial units. Land off Staincliffe Road, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury, WF13 4RD

Alpha Living: Work to TPO(s) 14/77. Barnfield, Beckett Road, Dewsbury, WF13 2LS

M Shaw: Erection of two storey extension to rear. 42, Old Mill View, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, WF12 9QJ

Mr Patel: Work to TPO(s) 06/92. 23, Oldroyd Way, Dewsbury, WF13 2JJ

E Holderness: Erection of single storey rear extension with associated steps. 74, Castle Crescent, Thornhill, Dewsbury, WF12 0EH

O Mulla: Erection of infill front extension and two storey side extension with attached garage extension and external alterations (within a Conservation Area). Fox Hollow, 26, Linefield Road, Batley, WF17 0ES

Mr and Mrs Stead: Erection of first floor rear extension. Old Benroyd, Liley Lane, Upper Hopton, Mirfield, WF14 8EB

R Whitlock: Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of single storey rear extension (retrospective). 8, Prospect Road, Hartshead, Liversedge, WF15 8BA

Mr and Mrs J Bowden: Erection of two storey and first floor extension (within a Conservation Area). 364, Oxford Road, Gomersal, BD19 4JZ

V Lister: Erection of two storey extension. 8, York Place, Cleckheaton, BD19 3PA

Mr and Mrs D Green: Erection of detached dwelling with integral garage (within a Conservation Area). adj, Broadyards, 289, Oxford Road, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4JP

You can view the applications in full on the Kirklees Council website.