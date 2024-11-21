Planning: weekly list of applications received by Kirklees Council for Dewsbury, Batley, Heckmondwike, Cleckheaton, Liversedge, Gomersal, and Mirfield

By Catherine Gannon
Published 21st Nov 2024, 06:00 GMT
A list of planning applications received by Kirklees Council for Dewsbury, Batley, Heckmondwike, Cleckheaton, Liversedge, Gomersal, and Mirfield for the week ending November 17.

The following is a list of applications for planning permission received by Kirklees Council the week ending November 17.

N Hussain: Erection of side extension to form additional accommodation to existing house in multiple occupation. 55, Bradford Road, Cleckheaton, BD19 3LB

R Weatherill: Erection of single and two storey side extension. 37, Snelsins Road, BD19 3UE, Cleckheaton

Y Crook: Erection of two storey side and rear extensions and associated alterations. 42, Clarence Street, Cleckheaton, BD19 5HJ

A Ramshaw: Work to TPO(s) 04/76. 21, Park Street, Moorside, Cleckheaton, BD19 6JN

Yorkshire Housing Association: Work to TPO(s) 11/79. 12, St Peg Lane, Cleckheaton, BD19 3SD

Arb Team: Dead or Dangerous tree(s). Red House Museum, 281, Oxford Road, Gomersal, BD19 4JP

B Martin: Alterations to convert one dwelling into two former terrace houses. 125, Oxford Road, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4HE

S Singh: Change of use of ground floor living accommodation to retail with external and internal alterations. 86, Staincliffe Road, Westborough, Dewsbury, WF13 4ED

M Saleem: The proposal is for erection of single storey rear extension. The extension projects 6m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 4m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 3m. 41, Ravens Crescent, Scout Hill, Dewsbury, WF13 3QG

M Osman: Discharge of details reserved by conditions 4 (Materials), 6 (Arboricultural Method Statement), 7 (Tree Protection Plan), 8 (Bat Boxes), 9 (Construction Schedule/Method Statement) on previous permission 2024/90206 for demolition of existing dwelling and erection of detached dwelling. Garden House, 13, Longlands Road, Dewsbury, WF13 4AB

Share Multi Academy: Work to TPO(s) 42/80. Millbridge Junior Infant And Nursery School, Vernon Road, Millbridge, Liversedge, WF15 6HU

S Husetic: The proposal is for erection of single storey rear extension. The extension projects 6m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 3.7m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.4m. 10, Welwyn Avenue, Carlinghow, Batley, WF17 8DU

Z Patel: Change of use of garage to laser clinic. 133, Carlinghow Lane, Carlinghow, Batley, WF17 8DW

K Hussain: Erection of single storey side extension and alterations. 19, Hawthorn Avenue, Batley, WF17 7BT

Bridget Gowlett: Work to tree(s) within a Conservation Area. 2, Rutland Road, Batley, WF17 0LY

Home Instead: Advertisement Consent for fascia sign (within a Conservation Area). Service Course, 20, Commercial Street, Batley, WF17 5HH

Forestry: Work to TPO(s) 01/86. Land opposite, 4, Pinfold Lane, Mirfield, WF14 9HZ

H Young-Blakelock: Demolition of existing garage, and erection of two storey side extension, with porch to front and rear elevations and associated alterations. 15, Whitehall Avenue, Mirfield, WF14 0AQ

A Shaw: Change of use and alterations to care home unit 2 to form 10 self-contained apartments. The Radcliffe, 444, Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, WF14 0EE

Heckmondwike Grammar School Academy Trust: Non material amendment to previous permission 2024/91055 for erection of second floor extension to the Powell building, erection of lift and demolition of temporary structure. Heckmondwike Grammar School, High Street, Heckmondwike, WF16 0AH

