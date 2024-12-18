Here is a weekly list of planning applications received by Kirklees Council across Dewsbury, Batley, Cleckheaton, Heckmondwike, and Liversedge, for the week ending December 15.

S Butler: Dead or Dangerous tree(s). St John The Evangelist, Hopton Hall Lane, Upper Hopton, Mirfield, WF14 8EL

J Sinclair: Erection of first floor rear extension with roof lift to form rear dormer, porch to front elevation and associated alterations. 17, Shillbank Lane, Mirfield, WF14 0QA

K Snaddon: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed hip to gable enlargement and rear dormer extension. 20A, Quarryfields, Mirfield, WF14 0NT

Church Warden: Dead or Dangerous Tree to TPO 21/22. Christ Church, Church Lane, Millbridge, Liversedge, WF15 6DR

C Parnell: Formation of access ramp and raised patio with canopy over. Hare Park Bungalow, Hare Park Lane, Hightown, Liversedge, WF15 8EW

Abov and Beyond Extra Care: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed change of use of dwelling to care facility for up to six occupants. 41, Cemetery Road, Heckmondwike, WF16 9DZ

Patel: Work to TPO(s) 06/92. 23, Oldroyd Way, Dewsbury, WF13 2JJ

Yusuf Food: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed use of premises for commercial kitchen. 182, Heckmondwike Road, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury, WF13 3NU

Kirklees Council, Technical Services: Listed Building Consent for internal and external alterations and landscaping alterations works. Public Conveniences, Crow Nest Park, Heckmondwike Road, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury, WF13 2SG

Cowap Mobile Welding Services: Erection of commercial unit for Use Class B2 with associated office space and parking (inc. vistors, cycle parking and service vehicles) and enclosure of existing concrete yard to form new workshop Use Class B2. Lafarge Readymix, Lees Hall Road, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, WF12 9EQ

S Greenwood: Discharge of details reserved by conditions 3 (Phase I Report), 4 (Phase II Report), 5 (Remediation Strategy) and 6 (Remediation) on previous permission 2024/91408 for alterations to detached building to create dwelling forming annex accommodation associated with 145-147, Whitechapel Road, Scholes, Cleckheaton, BD19 6HW.

Middleton Manufacturing Ltd: Prior notification for installation of roof mounted solar photovoltaic equipment. Unit D, Middleton Business Park, Cartwright Street, Rawfolds, Cleckheaton, BD19 5LY

J Manners: Work to tree(s) in a Conservation Area. 110, Scholes Lane, Scholes, Cleckheaton, BD19 6LX

M Rothery: Work to TPO(s) 36/91. Opposite to 6, St Luke's Close, Moorbottom, Cleckheaton, BD19 6AU

W Jagger: Dead or Dangerous tree(s). Gomersal Methodist Church, Latham Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4AL

Quarters Construction: Discharge of details reserved by Conditions 8 (Remediation Strategy) and 9 (Validation Report) of permission 2024/91443 for Variation condition 2 (plans) on previous permission 2022/91550 for change of use and alterations to convert redundant building from commercial to residential use to form three apartments with associated external works and parking. The Old Tannery, 224, Spen Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4PJ

Veolia ES (UK) Ltd: Discharge of details reserved by condition 3 (Operational Management Plan) on previous permission 2024/90698 for part change of use of paper/card recycling (B2) facility to incorporate waste transfer station (sui generis) including refuse-derived fuel shredding; installation of canopy; modifications to existing drainage; amendments to WTS building including replacement of two doors with rapid action doors; closure of two existing doorways and installation of new doorway with rapid action door; amendments to paper/card recycling building including replacement of one door with rapid action door. Veolia ES (UK) Ltd, Pennine View, Birstall, Batley, WF17 9NF