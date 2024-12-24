Planning: weekly list of applications for planning permission received by Kirklees Council from Batley, Dewsbury, Liversedge, Heckmondwike and Mirfield
The following applications were submitted to the council last week from Batley, Dewsbury, Liversedge, Heckmondwike and Mirfield.
Yorkshire Property Rentals Ltd: Change of use from conservative club to retail, cafe (hot food); external alterations to form covered seating area and accessible entrance to the main entrance; erection of extension to form two retail units and plant room (within a Conservation Area). Former Conservative Club, Stocks Lane, Batley, WF17 8PA
Baz: Erection of extensions and formation of first floor accommodation within new raised roof. 31, Stockwell Drive, Batley, WF17 5PA
Moya Walsh: Work to TPO(s) 03/87. 55, Deighton Lane, Healey, Batley, WF17 7EU
Quickcater Ltd: Variation condition 2 (plans) on previous permission 2023/93781 for demolition of existing buildings and erection of coffee shop with drive thru facility; drive-thru restaurant (Class E and Sui Generis); flexible commercial unit (Class E (a) and/or Class E (b) and/or hot-food takeaway sui generis use); formation of hard and soft landscaping works; modifications to access and associated works. Frankie and Benny’s, Centre 27 Business Park, Bankwood Way, Birstall, Batley, WF17 9TB
Leading Aspirations Residential Ltd: Change of use from dwelling (C3) to children's home (C2). 189, Headfield Road, Savile Town, Dewsbury, WF12 9JJ
K Ahmed: Erection of two storey side and rear extension with hip to gable roof. 8, Manor Road, Westtown, Dewsbury, WF13 2PX
Network Rail (Infrastructure) Ltd: Discharge of details reserved by condition 3 on previous permission 2021/91335 for Listed Building Consent for total infill and deck re-construction of bridge MDL1/12 Toad Holes, Westtown. Railway Bridge, Off Watergate Road, Westtown, Dewsbury
Arb Team: Work to TPO(s) 14/88. Millwater woodland opposite 39, Millwater Avenue, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, WF12 9QN
C Crookes: Erection of front and rear dormers. 35, Fair View, Hightown, Liversedge, WF15 6LL
D Lord: Installation of disabled access/escape ramp. Heckmondwike United Reform Church, High Street, Heckmondwike, WF16 0DY
Nurture Landscapes: Work to TPO(s) 36/92. Nunbrook Farm, 7, Leeds Road, Mirfield, WF14 0BY
L Collis: Erection of single storey rear extension. The extension projects 4.3 metres beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 3.9 metres, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.85 metres. 40, Norman Drive, Mirfield, WF14 9ST
