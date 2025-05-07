Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A weekly list of planning applications submitted to Kirklees Council.

The following applications relate to properties in Dewsbury, Batley, Mirfield, Cleckheaton and Liversedge.

Northern Powergrid (Northeast) PLC: Overhead lines application for replacement of four of the existing 17m poles with 18m poles. Near Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Mirfield, WF14 8HA.

S Owens: Extension of car park (retrospective). Essential Enterprise Village, Fieldhead Farm, Field Head Lane, Birstall, Batley, WF17 9BN.

A weekly list of planning applications received by Kirklees Council. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Joe&Co Architects: Erection of two-storey side extension and temporary outbuilding, raised decking to rear, relocation of existing porch and associated alterations. 19, Nettleton Avenue, Mirfield, WF14 9AN.

U Bostan: Erection of two-storey rear and single-storey front and side extensions. 5, Chestnut Avenue, Staincliffe, Batley, WF17 7DH.

N Ishaq: Erection of flat over existing shop and form duo pitched roof over main building. Your Convenience Store, 3-5, Moor End Lane, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury, WF13 4QE.

K Sullivan: Variation of condition 2 (plans and specifications) on previous permission 2024/90696 for erection of four dwellings and associated access and retaining structures. Adjacent to 212, Commonside, Hanging Heaton, Batley, WF17 6EB.

A Wazir: Erection of two-storey rear and side and single-storey front extensions and front dormers. 24, Manor Road, Westtown, Dewsbury, WF13 2PX.

C/O Regeneration Office: Listed building consent for installation of 22 solar photovoltaic (PV) panels within the rear roof pitch of the northern entrance buildings to Dewsbury Arcade (within a conservation area). The Arcade, Dewsbury, WF13 1AB.

South Pennine Academies: Extension to existing car park and resurfacing works. Orchard Primary Academy, Princess Road, Chickenley, Dewsbury, WF12 8QT.

M Diskin: Erection of first floor extension to detached garage to create dwelling forming annex accommodation associated with Albion Inn, Knowler Hill, Millbridge, Liversedge, WF15 6DP (Listed Building).

C Gardiner: Non-material amendment to previous permission 2021/90772 for erection of single- and two-storey rear and single-storey side extensions. 12, Oxford Close, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4RU.

Barratt David Wilson Yorkshire West: Discharge of condition 23 (Validation Report) of previous permission 2019/92787 for erection of 260 dwellings with open space, landscaping and associated infrastructure. Land at Owl Lane, Chidswell, Dewsbury.

More information can be found on the council’s planning portal.

