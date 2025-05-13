A weekly list of planning applications received by Kirklees Council.

The following applications were received or updated by the council the week ending May 11, and relate to properties in Batley, Dewsbury, Heckmondwike, Cleckheaton and Mirfield.

S Iqbal: Erection of detached garage. The Dormer, Halifax Road, Heckmondwike, WF16 0DP.

Mr and Mrs Stoker: Erection of single-storey side extension and associated external alterations. 10, Latham Court, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4DE.

A weekly list of planning applications submitted to Kirklees Council. Photo: Scott Merrylees

V Guntuka: Discharge of details reserved by condition 5 (materials) of previous permission 2022/91364 for erection of four dwellings. 10, Wesley Street, Cleckheaton, BD19 3PU.

M Harrison: Erection of rear dormer. 20, Fieldhead Crescent, Birstall, Batley, WF17 9BP.

C Gale: Erection of two-storey rear extension and dormer. 78, Raikes Lane, Birstall, Batley, WF17 9QF.

S Harrison: Erection of rear extensions and raising of ridge to form first floor habitable accommodation with associated internal and external works. 112, Hopton Lane, Upper Hopton, Mirfield, WF14 8JP.

Mr and Mrs Morris: Erection of single-storey side and rear extensions with porch to front elevation and associated works. 35, Uplands Drive, Mirfield, WF14 9LZ.

Mr and Mrs Vilcinskas and Petraitiene: Erection of single-storey rear extension and front porch with associated alterations. 7, Shillbank View, Mirfield, WF14 0QG.

Worsley: Extension of farmyard and erection of cattle building. Healey Farm, Healey Lane, Briestfield, Dewsbury, WF12 0NT.

C Fothergill: Erection of two-storey side extension. 15, Woodkirk Gardens, Woodkirk, Dewsbury, WF12 7HZ.

A Khan: Erection of two-storey extension to rear. 1, Boundary Terrace, Dewsbury, WF13 4JH.

P Wiper: Erection of extensions and alterations to two dwellings to form nine flats and formation of parking area. 316, Middle Road, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury, WF12 8BT.

A Asmal: Advertisement consent for erection of illuminated and non-illuminated signs. 151, Heckmondwike Road, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury, WF13 3NS.

Campbell Homes Ltd: Discharge of details reserved by conditions 12 (Remediation Strategy) and 13 (Validation Report) on previous permission 2021/91695 for outline application for residential development. 5-7, Ossett Lane, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury, WF12 8LU.

You can read the applications in full by searching a property address or application number into the council’s online planning portal, which can be found at: https://www.kirklees.gov.uk/beta/planning-applications/search-for-planning-applications/default.aspx