A list of planning applications received or updated by Kirklees Council the week ending June 1.

The following applications relate to properties in Dewsbury, Batley, Mirfield, Cleckheaton, Heckmondwike and Liversedge.

M Hajat: Erection of single-storey extensions. 271A, Healey Lane, Healey, Batley, WF17 8DE.

D Knibbs: Erection of detached garden room/store. 93B, Stocks Bank Road, Mirfield, WF14 9QB.

A weekly list of planning applications received or updated by Kirklees Council. Picture: Scott Merrylees

L Ali: Erection of second-floor extension. 4, South View, Savile Town, Dewsbury, WF12 9LE.

R Greenwood: Alterations to integral garage to extend living accommodation. 134, Highfield Chase, Dewsbury, WF13 4DG.

K Ahmed: Erection of two-storey side and rear extension with hip to gable roof and front dormers. 8, Manor Road, Westtown, Dewsbury, WF13 2PX.

N Holroyd: Erection of extensions and alterations. 9, Hare Park Lane, Hightown, Liversedge, WF15 8EH.

T Sadiq: Erection of first-floor and roof extensions to form a second storey. 19, Kertland Street, Savile Town, Dewsbury, WF12 9PU.

T Sadiq: Erection of first- and second-floor extension. 21, Kertland Street, Savile Town, Dewsbury, WF12 9PU.

S Yaqub: Erection of single-storey front and rear extensions. 12, Carlton Avenue, Staincliffe, Batley, WF17 7AQ.

N Chocholoko: Erection of ground floor front, side and rear extensions, first-floor extension with dormer windows and alterations. 11, Clough Lane, Hightown, Liversedge, WF15 8AD.

B Samme: Erection of single- and two-storey side and rear extensions and alterations to roof. 42, Sunnybank Road, Mirfield, WF14 0NL.

Quickcater Ltd: Variation condition 2 (plans) on previous permission 2024/93522 for variation condition 2, 7, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 20 on previous permission 2023/93781 for demolition of existing buildings and erection of coffee shop with drive thru facility; drive-thru restaurant (Class E and Sui Generis); flexible commercial unit (Class E (a) and/or Class E (b) and/or hot-foot takeaway Sui Generis use); formation of hard and soft landscaping works; modifications to access and associated works. Frankie And Bennys, Centre 27 Business Park, Bankwood Way, Birstall, Batley, WF17 9TB.

W Mahmood: Erection of single-storey rear extension. 20, Park View, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, WF12 9DT.

Mr Clark: Erection of single-storey side extension. 2, Brow Wood Road, Birstall, Batley, WF17 0RH.

Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust: Discharge of details reserved by condition 4 (landscape) on previous permission 2023/91345 for erection of single-storey building with roof top plant area to provide outpatient theatres, treatment rooms and consultant rooms with link to Boothroyd building, including demolition and remodelling of existing ramp and associated landscaping and drainage. Dewsbury and District Hospital, Halifax Rd, Dewsbury, WF13 4HS.

Hall Road Eccleshill Ltd: Discharge of details reserved by conditions 11 (C(E)MP), 14 (temporary waste collection) on previous permission 2024/91760 for erection of 19 houses with associated car parking, landscaping and boundary treatment and other associated associated works. Adjacent Healey Junior Infants and Nursery School, Healey lane, Healey, Batley, WF17 8BN.

A Troug: Erection of single-storey rear extension. 45, Leeds Old Road, Heckmondwike, WF16 9AA.

A Hyko: Prior approval for change of use of first floor from commercial, business and service to two dwellings. 6-14 Aldos, Central Parade, Dewsbury Road, Cleckheaton, BD19 3RU.

Zenith Property Ltd: Discharge of details reserved by conditions 4-16 on previous permission 2023/92928 for erection of four dwellings. Land at Taylor Hall Lane, Mirfield, WF14 0HL.