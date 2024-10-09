Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Planning applications received by Kirklees Council across Batley, Heckmondwike, Cleckheaton and Mirfield the week ending October 6.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Planning applications received by Kirklees Council the week ending October 6.

H Raja: Erection of single storey front extensions. 24, Belvedere Road, 5, Oxford Road, Batley, WF17 7NH

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Abed: Erection of single storey rear extension. 6, Lower North Street, Batley, WF17 7PH

A list of planning application received by Kirklees Council the week ending October 6.

Keepmoat Homes: Discharge of details reserved by condition 20 (remediation) of previous reserved matters approval 2021/91731 (layout, scale, appearance and landscaping) for erection of 319 dwellings pursuant to previous permission 2020/94202 (Section 73) for variation of conditions 1, 9, 19 and 28 of previous outline permission 2018/94189 for residential development of up to 366 dwellings - amendments to plots 1 to 231, 318 and 319. Application Number: 2023/91821. Land off, Soothill Lane, Batley

T Young: Installation of access platform lift. 4, Ealand Crescent, Batley, WF17 8JQ

B Mahmood: Change of use from 2 flats to 1 dwelling and erection of 2 storey side extension, single storey front extension, alterations to roof to form 2nd floor living accommodation and external alterations. 14, Hawthorn Avenue, Staincliffe, Batley, WF17 7BT

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

N Beaumont: Continued use of garden building for private day nursery. 35, Moat Hill, Birstall, Batley, WF17 0DX

C Pickering: Work to TPO(s) 35/92. 2A, Moorfield Avenue, Heckmondwike, WF16 9FA

Heckmondwike Grammar School: Increasing the height of stone piers and railings/gates to 2m high. Heckmondwike Grammar School, High Street, Heckmondwike, WF16 0AH

Mr Faraz: Erection of single storey rear extension. The extension projects 4.10m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 2.95m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.95m. 36, Goose Hill, Heckmondwike, WF16 9EE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr and Mrs Wood: Prior notification for change of use from agricultural building to 3 dwellings. Popeley Farm, Muffit Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4QS

D Fergusson: Work to TPO(s) SP2/70. 35, Knowles Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4LE

Laing O'Rourke: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed erection of security fencing, pedestrian and vehicle gates. Whitcliffe Mount School, Turnsteads Avenue, Cleckheaton, BD19 3AQ

S Malam: Erection of first floor side extension and associated alterations. Hope House, 62, Turnsteads Avenue, Cleckheaton, BD19 3AL

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

V Priestly: Erection of detached outbuilding for use as hair salon. 7, New Popplewell Lane, Scholes, Cleckheaton, BD19 6NN

L Clough: Dead or Dangerous tree(s). 78A, Westgate, Cleckheaton, BD19 5HH

M Faraz: Change of use and alterations to convert existing building into two residential dwellings with associated private gardens and parking. Castle House, Oxford Road, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4HW

N Cheetham: Installation of 3 rooflights, alterations to bay window to create French windows and erection of fence to the moat (Listed Building within a Conservation Area). Hopton Hall, Hopton Hall Lane, Upper Hopton, Mirfield, WF14 8EL

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M Barnes: Work to TPO(s) 04/88. 6, Crowlees Gardens, Mirfield, WF14 9NZ

West End Joiners: Discharge of details reserved by condition 16 (CMP) of previous permission 2023/90394 for variation condition 2 (plans) of previous permission 2019/94099 for demolition of existing buildings and erection of two-storey supported living apartment block (13 apartments) with associated offices, gardens and parking spaces. Kirklees Council Depot, 1-3, St Paul's Road, Mirfield, WF14 8AX