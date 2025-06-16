A list of planning applications received or updated by Kirklees Council the week ending June 15, for properties in Dewsbury, Batley, Cleckheaton, Liversedge and Mirfield.

Z Shiraz: Erection of front, side and rear extensions. 37, Woodside Crescent, Staincliffe, Batley, WF17 7DY.

C Bould: Change of use and alterations to first floor office to form one apartment. Workshop/office rear of 258a, Oxford Road, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4RE

Robertson Construction: Discharge of details reserved by conditions 8 (CEMP), 10 (drainage strategy), 12 (drainage maintenance), 23 (evc), and 24 (external lighting,) on previous permission 2020/91746 for erection of extra care development providing 80 apartments with associated communal facilities and landscaped gardens. Land off Kenmore Drive, Cleckheaton, BD19 3EJ.

A weekly list of planning applications received or updated by Kirklees Council. Picture: Scott Merrylees

A Hyder: Installation of extraction system and associated external grille to northern side elevation (within a conservation area). 369, Bradford Road, Batley, WF17 5PH.

L Jarman: Erection of two-storey side extension and single- and two-storey rear extension. 70, Fifth Avenue West, Hightown, Liversedge, WF15 8JR.

Mr and Mrs D Green: Demolition of domestic storage buildings, erection of single-storey side extension with PV panels on the roof, first floor side extension and alterations to ground floor and existing roof (within a conservation area). Broadyards Cottage, 289, Oxford Road, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4JP.

Will Pirie: Variation of condition 2 (plans) on previous permission 2024/90013 for erection of extension and alterations to enclose dry dock. South Pennine Boat Club, Wood Lane, Mirfield, WF14 0ED.

A Hussain: Erection of single-storey rear extension. 43, Tanhouse Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3ES.

Earlsheaton As-Sabeel Trust: Installation of rear metal security fence and gate (listed building). Masjid As-salaam, 4, New Street, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury, WF12 8JJ.

Earlsheaton As-Sabeel Trust: Listed building consent for removal and relocation of war memorial and stage, replacement of all windows with timber-framed, slim-profile double-glazed units, repair of deteriorated lintel to rear classroom (north elevation), replacement of existing polycarbonate coverings with protective polycarbonate guards to south and gable-end windows, installation of security window grilles to rear elevation, replacement of external timber doors and installation of rear metal security fence and gate. Masjid As-salaam, 4, New Street, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury, WF12 8JJ.

M Kiani: Erection of single- and two-storey rear extension. 21, Moorside Road, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury, WF13 4QD.

Simon Bould: Erection of single-storey side extension (within a conservation area). 10, Latham Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4RX.

James Lumb Architecture: Variation of conditions 2 (plans) and 4 (materials) on previous permission 2022/90403 for demolition of existing garage and erection of single-storey side extension and link. 5, Hopton Hall Lane, Upper Hopton, Mirfield, WF14 8EP.

The Dewsbury Arcade Group: Installation of 22 no. solar photovoltaic (PV) panels (Listed Building within a Conservation Area). The Arcade, Dewsbury, WF13 1AB.

S Bhamji: Erection of extensions and alterations to existing dwelling with detached outbuilding to rear. 41, Batley Field Hill, Upper Batley, Batley, WF17 0BE.

Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust: Discharge of conditions 12 (drainage), 13 (evc), 14 (birds’ nests), 18 (remediation strategy) on previous permission 2023/91345 for erection of single-storey building with roof top plant area to provide outpatient theatres, treatment rooms and consultant rooms with link to Boothroyd building, including demolition and remodelling of existing ramp and associated landscaping and drainage. Dewsbury and District Hospital, Halifax Rd, Dewsbury, WF13 4HS.