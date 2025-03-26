A weekly list of applications for planning permission for properties in Dewsbury, Batley, Heckmondwike, Cleckheaton, Mirfield and Liversedge.

The following applications were received by Kirklees Council the week ending March 23.

M Munshi: Demolition of existing detached bungalow and erection of replacement detached dwelling. 10, St Michael's Mount, Thornhill, Dewsbury, WF12 0JT.

Heckmondwike Grammar School Academy Trust: Enhancing external lighting to the main entrance and pedestrian approach to reception area. Heckmondwike Grammar School, High Street, Heckmondwike, WF16 0AH.

A weekly list of planning applications received by Kirklees Council. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Mr and Mrs Wood: Prior notification for change of use of agricultural building to one dwelling. Popeley Farm, Muffit Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4QS.

A Mia: Erection of single storey rear extension. 83, Bywell Road, Dewsbury, WF12 7LJ.

S Kaye: Prior notification from change of use from commercial/business/service to one dwelling. Warwick House, 10, Smithies Moor Lane, Birstall, Batley, WF17 9AT.

M A Patel: Erection of single storey rear extension. 4, Ashworth Road, Eightlands, Dewsbury, WF13 2NJ.

M Karolia: Change of use of retail space to one bedroom flat with single storey rear extension (within a Conservation Area). 42, Daisy Hill, Dewsbury, WF13 1LH.

N Rajah: Erection of one dwelling. Land adjacent 38, Upper Road, Batley Carr, Dewsbury WF17 7LT.

A Nana: Prior approval for enlargement of dwellinghouse by erection of additional storey. 21, Rock House Drive, Dewsbury, WF13 2BU.

Padel & Co Club Ltd: Conversion of derelict bowling green to two padel courts and associated works. Batley Bulldogs RLFC, 7, Heritage Road, Batley, WF17 7NZ.

D Storey: Erection of single storey side extension. 17, Knowl Park Gardens, Mirfield, WF14 9FF.

C Haywood: Change of use of existing annexe to stand alone dwelling. Rear of 2, Kirklands, Church Street, Cleckheaton, BD19 3RW.

A Singh: Erection of extensions and conversion of outbuildings to living space. 27, Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, WF14 8AE.

Mr Monie: Erection of single storey side extension. 14, Kings Lea, Norristhorpe, Liversedge, WF15 7BP.

R Daji: Demolition of existing attached garage and erection of detached dwelling. 57, Thorncliffe Road, Staincliffe, Batley, WF17 7AS.

W Nelson: Removal of existing conservatory and erection of single storey rear extension. 3, Elm Way, Birstall, Batley, WF17 0EQ.

C Sweatman: Erection of single and two storey side and rear extension, new pitched roof over existing rear extension. 37, Park Drive, Mirfield, WF14 9NJ.

Mr and Mrs Waterworth: Erection of front and rear porches and alterations to convert existing outbuilding to one dwelling. 316, Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, WF14 9PY.

A Hudson: Conversion of garage to living space and internal alterations. 34, Norristhorpe Lane, Norristhorpe, Liversedge, WF15 7AA.

M Shaw: Erection of single storey rear extension and first floor side extension. 12, Church Lane, Mirfield, WF14 9HU.

W Bhatti: Erection of single storey front extension. 42, Ravens Lodge Terrace, Scout Hill, Dewsbury, WF13 3EF.

A Ali: Erection of single storey rear extension. 110, The Crescent, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3BA.

Essential Healthcare Solutions: Variation of condition 9. (hours of activity) on previous permission for erection of two story office commercial unit with associated car parking. Essential Enterprise Village, Field Head Lane, Birstall, Batley, WF17 9BN.

R Khan: Erection of two storey rear extension. 19, Myrtle Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3AP.