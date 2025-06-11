A weekly list of planning applications received or updated by Kirklees Council the week ending June 8.

The following list relates to properties in Dewsbury, Batley, Cleckheaton, Heckmondwike and Mirfield.

Thornhill Mining Memorial Group: Erection of memorial mining wheel with plaque (within a conservation area). Rectory Park, Church Lane, Thornhill, Dewsbury.

S Rafiq: Change of use of existing basement from storage (Class B8) to a single-person House in Multiple Occupation (Class Sui Generis), including internal alterations. 17, Market Street, Heckmondwike, WF16 0JY.

A weekly list of planning applications received or updated by Kirklees Council. Picture: Scott Merrylees

M Abrar: Erection of two-storey rear and single-storey front extension. 62, Spen Valley Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3EZ.

Couzens: Erection of single-storey rear and side extension. 24, Pollard Avenue, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4PP.

Reserve Forces and Cadets Association for Yorkshire and the Humber: Variation of conditions 2 (Plans) and 10 (Arboricultural Method Statement) on previous permission 2023/93737 for erection of single-storey modular building and band store with associated external alterations following demolition of two existing single-storey modular buildings. Mirfield Air Cadet Centre, Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, WF14 9DQ.

Robertson Construction: Discharge of details reserved by conditions 8 (CEMP), 10 (drainage strategy), 12 (drainage maintenance), 23 (evc), 24 (external lighting,) on previous permission 2020/91746 for erection of extra care development providing 80 apartments with associated communal facilities and landscaped gardens. Land off Kenmore Drive, Cleckheaton, BD19 3EJ.

C McCue: Discharge of details reserved by condition 10 (Electric Vehicle Charging Point) on previous permission 2022/93344 for conversion and extension of existing building to form 10 one-bedroom apartments and associated external works. School Of Dance And Performing Arts, 61-63, Moor Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4LF.

Brighter Future Children’s Care Services: Change of use of dwelling (C3a) to a children's home for up to four children (C2). 448, Bradford Road, Batley, WF17 5LW.

J Sinclair: Erection of front porch with roof lift to form rear dormer and associated alterations. 17, Shillbank Lane, Mirfield, WF14 0QA.

Z Nadeem: Demolition of existing garage and erection of replacement garage and erection of front and rear dormers. 16, White Lee Side, Heckmondwike, WF16 9PD.

F Hussain: Erection of single-storey rear extension. 5, Leith Court, Thornhill, Dewsbury, WF12 0QP.

Mr Smith: Erection of single-storey rear and side extension. Shir Wyn, Granny Lane, Lower Hopton, Mirfield, WF14 8LA.

N Ullah: Outline application for residential development (three dwellings). Rear of 20, Halifax Road, Staincliffe, Batley, WF17 7BH.

G Teale: Erection of two-storey side extension and rear, front/side dormers. 11B, Kingsway, Birstall, Batley, WF17 9LH.

V Barraclough: Advertisement consent for erection of two totem signs. Eastthorpe Hall, 23, Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, WF14 8AE.

A Shiraz: Erection of detached dwelling. Adjacent 44, Dewsbury Gate Road, Dewsbury, WF13 4DD.

Mr and Mrs K Baker: Erection of extensions and alterations. 191, Drub Lane, Drub, Cleckheaton, BD19 4BZ.

Hall Road Eccleshill Ltd: Discharge of details reserved by conditions 9 (drainage), 10 (temporary drainage), 12 (access), 13 (surface water structures) on previous permission 2024/91760 for erection of 19 dwellings with associated car parking, landscaping and boundary treatment and other associated associated works. Land adjacent Healey Junior Infants and Nursery School, Healey lane, Healey, Batley, WF17 8BN.