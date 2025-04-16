Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A weekly list of planning applications received by Kirklees Council, including properties in Dewsbury, Batley, Cleckheaton and Mirfield.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

S and Z Hussain: Erection of two dwellings. 172 and 174, Headfield Road, Savile Town, Dewsbury, WF12 9JH.

E Smith: Erection of first floor side and single storey rear extensions. 103, Scholes Lane, Scholes, Cleckheaton, BD19 6LY.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

N Davies: Erection of single storey rear extension to form orangery. 70, Croftlands, Hanging Heaton, Batley, WF17 6DE.

A weekly list of planning applications received by Kirklees Council. Photo: Scott Merrylees

BP Land Ltd: Erection of single storey rear extension, two storey side extension and first floor front extension with associated external alterations. 120, Oxford Road, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4HD.

S Colabella: Erection of porch and canopy. 33, Henley Avenue, Thornhill, Dewsbury, WF12 0JP.

P Burgess: Erection of single storey front extension. 25, Copley Hill, Birstall, Batley, WF17 0DT.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M Haq: Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of single storey front and rear extensions. 4, Baptist Street, Staincliffe, Batley, WF17 7AZ.

S Hobson: Listed building consent for installation of replacement windows (nine in total) with replica working sash windows (within a conservation area). 110, Oaks Road, Soothill, Batley, WF17 6LT.

Mr and Mrs Mitha: Erection of single storey front extension, two storey side extension, part single storey/part two storey rear extension with associated external alterations. 7, Frank Lane, Thornhill, Dewsbury, WF12 0JS.

T Green: Erection of two storey side extension. 56, Shirley Avenue, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4NA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

S Hyder: Use of vacant building as a ghost kitchen for baking and storage. 42, Bradford Road, Dewsbury, WF13 2DR.

D Hickman-Bryant: Erection of first floor and part two storey rear extension with dormer to side and single storey rear extension. 47, Springfield Park, Mirfield, WF14 9PE.

Islamic Research Institute: Discharge of details reserved by condition 3 (materials) of previous permission 2022/91089 for erection of two storey rear extension, two storey side extension and works/additions to side and rear entrances. Islamic Research Institute, Thornhill Road, Dewsbury, WF12 9BX.

Mr and Mrs Newman: Prior notification for change of use of agricultural buildings to three dwellinghouses and associated operational development. Barley Fields Farm, Oxford Road, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4HA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strata: Discharge of details reserved by Condition 16. (details of new retaining walls) of permission 2021/93567 for demolition of existing commercial buildings and erection of 180 dwellings with associated works. Land Off, Westgate, Cleckheaton, BD19 5DR.

Paul Paxman: Change of use from open land to domestic garden. 20, Bramble Walk, Birstall, Batley, WF17 0DJ.

J Mowforth: Erection of front proposed porch. 4, Willow Croft, Moorbottom, Cleckheaton, BD19 6JE.

D Bell: Construction of one pair of semi-detached dwellings with associated works. Rear of 195, North Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3AH.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Fatima: Erection of two storey and single storey extensions to side and rear. 46, The Crescent, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3AY.

D Raynor: Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of two storey extension and outdoor covered oak frame. Gardeners Cottage, Pinfold Lane, Mirfield, WF14 9JA.

I Ismail: Erection of four semi-detached dwellings. Land Off Caledonian Road, Savile Town, Dewsbury.

J Lovell: Erection of two storey front and single storey rear extension. 40, Shillbank View, Mirfield, WF14 0QG.