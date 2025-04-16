Planning permission: Weekly list of applications received by Kirklees Council for properties in Dewsbury, Batley, Cleckheaton and Mirfield

A weekly list of planning applications received by Kirklees Council, including properties in Dewsbury, Batley, Cleckheaton and Mirfield.

S and Z Hussain: Erection of two dwellings. 172 and 174, Headfield Road, Savile Town, Dewsbury, WF12 9JH.

E Smith: Erection of first floor side and single storey rear extensions. 103, Scholes Lane, Scholes, Cleckheaton, BD19 6LY.

N Davies: Erection of single storey rear extension to form orangery. 70, Croftlands, Hanging Heaton, Batley, WF17 6DE.

A weekly list of planning applications received by Kirklees Council. Photo: Scott MerryleesA weekly list of planning applications received by Kirklees Council. Photo: Scott Merrylees
BP Land Ltd: Erection of single storey rear extension, two storey side extension and first floor front extension with associated external alterations. 120, Oxford Road, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4HD.

S Colabella: Erection of porch and canopy. 33, Henley Avenue, Thornhill, Dewsbury, WF12 0JP.

P Burgess: Erection of single storey front extension. 25, Copley Hill, Birstall, Batley, WF17 0DT.

M Haq: Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of single storey front and rear extensions. 4, Baptist Street, Staincliffe, Batley, WF17 7AZ.

S Hobson: Listed building consent for installation of replacement windows (nine in total) with replica working sash windows (within a conservation area). 110, Oaks Road, Soothill, Batley, WF17 6LT.

Mr and Mrs Mitha: Erection of single storey front extension, two storey side extension, part single storey/part two storey rear extension with associated external alterations. 7, Frank Lane, Thornhill, Dewsbury, WF12 0JS.

T Green: Erection of two storey side extension. 56, Shirley Avenue, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4NA.

S Hyder: Use of vacant building as a ghost kitchen for baking and storage. 42, Bradford Road, Dewsbury, WF13 2DR.

D Hickman-Bryant: Erection of first floor and part two storey rear extension with dormer to side and single storey rear extension. 47, Springfield Park, Mirfield, WF14 9PE.

Islamic Research Institute: Discharge of details reserved by condition 3 (materials) of previous permission 2022/91089 for erection of two storey rear extension, two storey side extension and works/additions to side and rear entrances. Islamic Research Institute, Thornhill Road, Dewsbury, WF12 9BX.

Mr and Mrs Newman: Prior notification for change of use of agricultural buildings to three dwellinghouses and associated operational development. Barley Fields Farm, Oxford Road, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4HA.

Strata: Discharge of details reserved by Condition 16. (details of new retaining walls) of permission 2021/93567 for demolition of existing commercial buildings and erection of 180 dwellings with associated works. Land Off, Westgate, Cleckheaton, BD19 5DR.

Paul Paxman: Change of use from open land to domestic garden. 20, Bramble Walk, Birstall, Batley, WF17 0DJ.

J Mowforth: Erection of front proposed porch. 4, Willow Croft, Moorbottom, Cleckheaton, BD19 6JE.

D Bell: Construction of one pair of semi-detached dwellings with associated works. Rear of 195, North Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3AH.

A Fatima: Erection of two storey and single storey extensions to side and rear. 46, The Crescent, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3AY.

D Raynor: Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of two storey extension and outdoor covered oak frame. Gardeners Cottage, Pinfold Lane, Mirfield, WF14 9JA.

I Ismail: Erection of four semi-detached dwellings. Land Off Caledonian Road, Savile Town, Dewsbury.

J Lovell: Erection of two storey front and single storey rear extension. 40, Shillbank View, Mirfield, WF14 0QG.

