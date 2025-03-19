Planning permission: Weekly list of applications received by Kirklees Council for properties in Dewsbury, Batley and Cleckheaton
The following applications were received by the council the week ending March 16.
M Hinchcliffe: Erection of hip to gable roof enlargement, front and rear dormers and single storey rear extension. 23, Bywell Close, Dewsbury, WF12 7LW.
S Watson: Erection of single storey extension and dormer extension to form first floor accommodation. 111, Church Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4QN.
S Khan: Erection of single and two storey front, side and rear extension. 26, Lees Avenue, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, WF12 0AN.
Leading Aspirations Residential Ltd: Change of use from residential dwelling C2 to children’s home C3. 66, Wharf Street, Savile Town, Dewsbury, WF12 9AU.
A Hardill: Formation of new vehicular access. 107, Latham Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4AP.
Y Xue: Erection of two storey side extension. 24, West Park Road, Healey, Batley, WF17 7EL.
A Mahmood: Change of use from shop to cafe/takeaway with external canopy and installation of replacement of shop front with new shutter. Khan Food Store, 636, Huddersfield Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3HL.
I Haq: Erection of single storey rear extension and rear dormer and alterations to front fenestration. 21, Wakefield Crescent, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury, WF12 8AL.
C Aspinall: Widening of existing vehicular access and associated landscaping works. 48, Turnsteads Avenue, Cleckheaton, BD19 3AL.
W Bhatti: Erection of single storey rear extension. 42, Ravens Lodge Terrace, Scout Hill, Dewsbury, WF13 3EF.
Campbell Homes Ltd: Discharge of details reserved by conditions 5 (noise), 8 (boundary treatments) on previous permission 2023/90833 for Reserved matters application pursuant to outline permission 2021/91695 for erection of residential development (5 dwellings). 5-7, Ossett Lane, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury, WF12 8LU.
Network Rail (Infrastructure) Ltd: Discharge of details reserved by Conditions 3. (overhead line equipment) 4. (mortar specifications) 5. (masonry repairs) & 6. (samples of proposed masonry) of permission 2022/90508 for Listed Building Consent for raising of existing stone parapets over live railway to a height of 1.85 metres; installation of overhead line equipment (registration arm) to underside of bridge arch. Operational Railway Land (Overbridge), Bridge MDL1/23, Wood Lane, Dewsbury.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.