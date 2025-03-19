Planning permission: Weekly list of applications received by Kirklees Council for properties in Dewsbury, Batley and Cleckheaton

By Catherine Gannon
Published 19th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A weekly list of applications for planning permission received by Kirklees Council for properties in Dewsbury, Batley and Cleckheaton.

The following applications were received by the council the week ending March 16.

M Hinchcliffe: Erection of hip to gable roof enlargement, front and rear dormers and single storey rear extension. 23, Bywell Close, Dewsbury, WF12 7LW.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

S Watson: Erection of single storey extension and dormer extension to form first floor accommodation. 111, Church Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4QN.

A weekly list of planning applications received by Kirklees Council. Photo: Scott MerryleesA weekly list of planning applications received by Kirklees Council. Photo: Scott Merrylees
A weekly list of planning applications received by Kirklees Council. Photo: Scott Merrylees

S Khan: Erection of single and two storey front, side and rear extension. 26, Lees Avenue, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, WF12 0AN.

Leading Aspirations Residential Ltd: Change of use from residential dwelling C2 to children’s home C3. 66, Wharf Street, Savile Town, Dewsbury, WF12 9AU.

A Hardill: Formation of new vehicular access. 107, Latham Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4AP.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Y Xue: Erection of two storey side extension. 24, West Park Road, Healey, Batley, WF17 7EL.

A Mahmood: Change of use from shop to cafe/takeaway with external canopy and installation of replacement of shop front with new shutter. Khan Food Store, 636, Huddersfield Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3HL.

I Haq: Erection of single storey rear extension and rear dormer and alterations to front fenestration. 21, Wakefield Crescent, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury, WF12 8AL.

C Aspinall: Widening of existing vehicular access and associated landscaping works. 48, Turnsteads Avenue, Cleckheaton, BD19 3AL.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

W Bhatti: Erection of single storey rear extension. 42, Ravens Lodge Terrace, Scout Hill, Dewsbury, WF13 3EF.

Campbell Homes Ltd: Discharge of details reserved by conditions 5 (noise), 8 (boundary treatments) on previous permission 2023/90833 for Reserved matters application pursuant to outline permission 2021/91695 for erection of residential development (5 dwellings). 5-7, Ossett Lane, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury, WF12 8LU.

Network Rail (Infrastructure) Ltd: Discharge of details reserved by Conditions 3. (overhead line equipment) 4. (mortar specifications) 5. (masonry repairs) & 6. (samples of proposed masonry) of permission 2022/90508 for Listed Building Consent for raising of existing stone parapets over live railway to a height of 1.85 metres; installation of overhead line equipment (registration arm) to underside of bridge arch. Operational Railway Land (Overbridge), Bridge MDL1/23, Wood Lane, Dewsbury.

Related topics:CleckheatonPlanning permissionDewsburyKirklees CouncilBatley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice