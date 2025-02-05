A weekly list of planning applications received by Kirklees Council the week ending February 2.

A Markiewicz: Erection of single storey front extension. 69, Old Bank Road, Mirfield, WF14 0HX.

S Davis: Erection of single storey rear extension. 26, Wellhouse Avenue, Mirfield, WF14 0PD.

Patel: Dead or Dangerous tree(s). The Swan Service Station, 962, Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, WF14 9HS.

Mr Brown: Variation condition 3 (materials) on previous permission 2019/92343 for erection of extension over existing garage and external alterations including rear patio and porch. 124, Hartshead Lane, Hartshead, Liversedge, WF15 8AJ.

Mrs Maguire: Alterations to two dwellings to form one dwelling, two storey rear and side extension, external works and internal alterations and installation of covered porch and additional rooflights. 267, Spen Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4LT.

D Wassell: Work to TPO(s) SP2/70. Ash Tree Barn, Cliffe Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4EU.

Andrea: Work to TPO(s) 46/96. 17, Ventnor Close, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4AQ.

M Khalil: Variation condition 2 (demolition date) on previous permission 2024/90849 for demolition of part of unauthorised extension and modification of remaining barbers shop. Barbers Shop, 217 A, Huddersfield Road, Scout Hill, Dewsbury, WF13 3SF.

Z Patel: Erection of single storey side extension. 23, Oldroyd Way, Dewsbury, WF13 2JJ.

S Shabir: Erection of single storey side and front extensions. 214, Northstead, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3EA.

S Butt: Erection of single storey rear extension and dormer window. 47, Clarkson Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3DR.

Mr Bromley: Demolition of existing garage and outbuilding and erection of single storey extensions with associated external alterations (within a Conservation Area). 9, Combs Road, Thornhill, Dewsbury, WF12 0LB.

Dreamworld Homes: Erection of front and rear dormer extensions. 185, Headfield Road, Savile Town, Dewsbury, WF12 9JJ.

Mr Kiani: Erection of single storey rear extension. 37B, Bromley Road, Hanging Heaton, Batley, WF17 6EH.

I Patel: Variation condition 2 (plans) on previous permission 2024/90649 for erection of two storey side and rear extensions, single storey front extension and external alterations. 13, Lydgate Road, Soothill, Batley, WF17 6EY.

Mr Kiani: Erection of two storey side extension and single storey front extension. 37B, Bromley Road, Hanging Heaton, Batley, WF17 6EH.

S Evans: Erection of single storey and first floor rear extensions and retaining wall. 59, White Lee Road, White Lee, Batley, WF17 8AD.