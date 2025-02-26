Planning permission: Weekly list of applications received by Kirklees Council for Dewsbury, Batley, Mirfield, Liversedge and Cleckheaton
A Moorhouse: Demolition of existing buildings and erection of single storey rear/side extension, erection of external decking and associated internal and external alterations. Hopton Mills Cricket Club, 18, Woodbottom, Lower Hopton, Mirfield, WF14 8HG.
Kirklees Council, Place: Discharge of details reserved by condition 7 (Remediation Strategy) and 8 (Validation Report) on previous permission 2020/93105. Land adj Lockwood Road (A616) and Crowther/Albert Street Intersection.
S Bailey: Erection of two storey side extension. 730, Arthur Grove, Birstall, Batley, WF17 8NJ.
K and A Graham: Erection of extension and alterations. 11, Burking Road, Dewsbury, WF13 2LJ.
F Sidat: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed erection of single storey rear extension. 30, Oxford Street, Batley, WF17 7PR.
C Morgan: Erection of single storey rear extension and existing dormers and alterations to roof. 15, Coppin Hall Lane, Mirfield, WF14 0EL.
T Hussain: Erection of two storey side extension, single storey front and rear extensions and loft conversion with dormer to front elevation. 13, Crescent Walk, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3BG.
J Wilson: Erection of two storey side extension. 9, Dunbottle Lane, Mirfield, WF14 9HY.
Mr and Mrs Patel: Erection of single storey side and front extensions with extended dropped kerb and associated external alterations. 2, Sunny View, White Lee, Batley, WF17 8FP.
S Mann: Erection of front extension. Pigatu, 106, Hartshead Lane, Hartshead, Liversedge, WF15 8AJ.
Y Zaman: Listed Building Consent for Demolition of a Listed Building. Land at Hyrst Gardens, Track Road, Batley, WF17 7EH.
Mr Amer: Erection of single storey rear extension. 38, Pioneer Street, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, WF12 0AJ.
A Fatima: Erection of single storey rear extension. 46, The Crescent, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3AY.
Mr Gorji: Erection of single storey rear extension with front porch. 2, Kensington Way, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4FB.
E Fox: Work to TPO(s). Gardeners House, Briestfield Road, Briestfield, Dewsbury, WF12 0NX.
AtkinsRealis: Discharge of details reserved by condition 5 (temporary access road) on previous permission 2024/93162. Fearnley Street/Fall Lane/Brooks Yard, Westtown, Dewsbury.
B Khan: Erection of single storey rear extension. 11, Bywell Road, Dewsbury, WF12 7JT.
HS Components Ltd: Discharge of details reserved by Conditions 5 and 6 (Phase II Intrusive Site Investigation Report) 9 (EVC Points) and 10 (Sewerage Infrastructure) of permission 2023/93273. Shaw Cross House, Shaw Cross Business Park, Shaw Cross, Dewsbury, WF12 7RF.
S Ravat: Erection of single storey rear extension. 3, Alpine Close, Batley, WF17 7PN.
Network Rail (Infrastructure) Ltd: Discharge of details reserved by conditions 4 (materials), 5 (materials), 6 (canopy), 9 (cycle storage), 12 (OLE) on previous permission 2022/91212 for Listed Building Consent for works including platform extensions and re-surfacing, extended canopies to both platforms and screening to rear wall of Platform 2, new waiting shelter on Platform 2, strengthening of footbridge and full enclosure to Leeds-side elevation, alterations to disused subway, provision of overhead electric catenary throughout the station, new lighting and public address system (within a Conservation Area). Dewsbury Railway Station, Wellington Road, Dewsbury, WF13 2HF.
