Planning permission: Weekly list of applications received by Kirklees Council for Dewsbury, Batley, Mirfield, Liversedge and Cleckheaton

By Catherine Gannon
Published 26th Feb 2025, 06:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A weekly list of applications for planning permission received by Kirklees Council the week ending February 23.

A Moorhouse: Demolition of existing buildings and erection of single storey rear/side extension, erection of external decking and associated internal and external alterations. Hopton Mills Cricket Club, 18, Woodbottom, Lower Hopton, Mirfield, WF14 8HG.

Kirklees Council, Place: Discharge of details reserved by condition 7 (Remediation Strategy) and 8 (Validation Report) on previous permission 2020/93105. Land adj Lockwood Road (A616) and Crowther/Albert Street Intersection.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

S Bailey: Erection of two storey side extension. 730, Arthur Grove, Birstall, Batley, WF17 8NJ.

Kirklees Council received the applications the week ending February 23.Kirklees Council received the applications the week ending February 23.
Kirklees Council received the applications the week ending February 23.

K and A Graham: Erection of extension and alterations. 11, Burking Road, Dewsbury, WF13 2LJ.

F Sidat: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed erection of single storey rear extension. 30, Oxford Street, Batley, WF17 7PR.

C Morgan: Erection of single storey rear extension and existing dormers and alterations to roof. 15, Coppin Hall Lane, Mirfield, WF14 0EL.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

T Hussain: Erection of two storey side extension, single storey front and rear extensions and loft conversion with dormer to front elevation. 13, Crescent Walk, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3BG.

J Wilson: Erection of two storey side extension. 9, Dunbottle Lane, Mirfield, WF14 9HY.

Mr and Mrs Patel: Erection of single storey side and front extensions with extended dropped kerb and associated external alterations. 2, Sunny View, White Lee, Batley, WF17 8FP.

S Mann: Erection of front extension. Pigatu, 106, Hartshead Lane, Hartshead, Liversedge, WF15 8AJ.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Y Zaman: Listed Building Consent for Demolition of a Listed Building. Land at Hyrst Gardens, Track Road, Batley, WF17 7EH.

Mr Amer: Erection of single storey rear extension. 38, Pioneer Street, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, WF12 0AJ.

A Fatima: Erection of single storey rear extension. 46, The Crescent, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3AY.

Mr Gorji: Erection of single storey rear extension with front porch. 2, Kensington Way, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4FB.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

E Fox: Work to TPO(s). Gardeners House, Briestfield Road, Briestfield, Dewsbury, WF12 0NX.

AtkinsRealis: Discharge of details reserved by condition 5 (temporary access road) on previous permission 2024/93162. Fearnley Street/Fall Lane/Brooks Yard, Westtown, Dewsbury.

B Khan: Erection of single storey rear extension. 11, Bywell Road, Dewsbury, WF12 7JT.

HS Components Ltd: Discharge of details reserved by Conditions 5 and 6 (Phase II Intrusive Site Investigation Report) 9 (EVC Points) and 10 (Sewerage Infrastructure) of permission 2023/93273. Shaw Cross House, Shaw Cross Business Park, Shaw Cross, Dewsbury, WF12 7RF.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

S Ravat: Erection of single storey rear extension. 3, Alpine Close, Batley, WF17 7PN.

Network Rail (Infrastructure) Ltd: Discharge of details reserved by conditions 4 (materials), 5 (materials), 6 (canopy), 9 (cycle storage), 12 (OLE) on previous permission 2022/91212 for Listed Building Consent for works including platform extensions and re-surfacing, extended canopies to both platforms and screening to rear wall of Platform 2, new waiting shelter on Platform 2, strengthening of footbridge and full enclosure to Leeds-side elevation, alterations to disused subway, provision of overhead electric catenary throughout the station, new lighting and public address system (within a Conservation Area). Dewsbury Railway Station, Wellington Road, Dewsbury, WF13 2HF.

Related topics:DewsburyBatleyMirfieldPlanning permissionKirklees CouncilLiversedgeCleckheaton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice