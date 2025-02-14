A weekly list of planning applications received by Kirklees Council for properties in Dewsbury, Batley, Mirfield, Heckmondwike and Cleckheaton.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council received the following applications the week ending February 9.

A Shaw: Installation of air source heat pump and roof fitted PV solar panels. 6, Summers Drive, Mirfield, WF14 0DY.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr and Mrs Ratten: Raising of roof height and erection of dormer windows, erection of single storey extension to rear of garage and extension to front entrance. 2, Four Acres, Lower Hopton, Mirfield, WF14 8LB.

A weekly list of applications for planning permission received by the council the week ending February 9.

Acumen: Change of use of existing retail units to retail use (Class E(a)), food and drink (Class E(B)) and hot food takeaway (Sui Generis). The Swan Service Station, 962, Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, WF14 9HS.

S Alyas: Non material amendment to previous permission 2024/93092 for erection of single storey front and two storey side and rear extensions. 12, Cawley Lane, Heckmondwike, WF16 0BJ.

Dewsbury and District Junior Angling Club: Removal of storage facility and erection of metal storage container. Dewsbury and District Junior Angling Club, Spen Vale Street, Heckmondwike, WF16 0NH.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rostine Services Ltd: Change use of dwelling to children's home. 7, Highfield Court, Soothill, Batley, WF17 6HR.

Ellison Construction Ltd: Discharge of details reserved by condition 13 (Remediation Strategy) on previous permission 2020/93489 for demolition of existing garages and erection of 7 dwellings (modified proposal). Land at Howley Walk, Soothill, Batley, WF17 6PS.

T Hill: Work to tree(s) within a Conservation Area. 4, Rutland Road, Batley, WF17 0LT.

Smith Homes Yorkshire Ltd: Discharge of details reserved by conditions 9 (lighting), 10 (vegetation), 11 (Ecological Design Strategy) on previous permission 2021/93458 for erection of two semi detached dwellings. Land off Windsor Road, Birstall, Batley, WF17 0JJ.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr and Mrs Johnson: Erection of single storey rear extension. 73, Burnley's Mill Road, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4PH.

K Phillips: Repair and reinstatement of timber, glazing and cast-iron rainwater goods to Victorian conservatory extension and the installation of stainless steel roof covering and installation of accessible gutter, formation of new internal door entrance into adjacent workshop (Listed Building within a Conservation Area). Pollard Hall, 279, Oxford Road, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4PX.

Den Architecture Ltd: Discharge of details reserved by condition 6 (vehicle parking) on previous permission 2022/93344 for conversion and extension of existing building to form 10 one-bedroom apartments and associated external works. School Of Dance And Performing Arts, 61-63, Moor Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4LF.

B Steele: Removal of car port and erection of single storey rear and side wraparound extension. 9, Tinsel Road, Dewsbury, WF12 7JU.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

R Greenwood: Erection of single storey rear extension. 134, Highfield Chase, Dewsbury, WF13 4DG.

Station Apartments Ltd: Discharge of details reserved by condition 11 (travel plan) on previous permission 2019/92962 for erection of additional storey and conversion of building to provide 23 self-contained apartments and A3 use in basement and part of ground floor (Listed Building within a Conservation Area). Field House, 15 Wellington Street, Dewsbury, WF13 1BQ.

More information about the planning applications can be found on the Kirklees Council planning portal.