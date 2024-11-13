Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A list of planning applications received by Kirklees Council the week ending November 10 across Batley, Dewsbury, Heckmondwike, Liversedge, Cleckheaton and Mirfield.

S Clarke: Dead or Dangerous tree(s). 4, Heaton Road, Upper Batley, Batley, WF17 0AT

Yorkshire Property Rentals Ltd: Car park alterations to fit 58 spaces including five disabled parking spaces and 11 electric charging point stations (within a Conservation Area). Former Conservative Club, Branch Road, Batley, WF17 5SB

A Holmes: Work to TPO(s) 23/77 within a Conservation Area. Reach Academy, Field Hill Centre, 21, Batley Field Hill, Batley, WF17 0BQ

The Unitech Industries Group: Change of use from office building to residential apartments and associated alterations. Dixon Hall And Co Ltd, Grafton Street, Batley, WF17 6AR

Diocese of Leeds: Work to TPO(s) 25/79. Staincliffe Vicarage, Staincliffe Hall Road, Staincliffe, Batley, WF17 7QX

G Watt: Dead or Dangerous tree(s). Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, Dewsbury And District Hospital Halifax Road, Dewsbury, Kirklees, WF13 4HS

Amer: Erection of two storey side and rear extensions. 38, Pioneer Street, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, WF12 0AJ

Network Rail (Infrastructure) Ltd: Non material amendment to previous permission 2024/90513 for construction of temporary access road to provide vehicle access to temporary parking area for residents of Brooks Yard for the duration of the works to upgrade the adjacent Transpennine railway, along with removal of temporary access road and reinstatement of grassed area once railway works are completed. Fearnley Street/Fall Lane/Brooks Yard, Westtown, Dewsbury

T Fletcher: Work to TPO(s) 44/93 within a Conservation Area. Ravensleigh Resource Unit, 28, Oxford Road, WF13 4LL

A Hussain: Erection of single storey front extension and alterations. 30, Ravenshouse Road, Scout Hill, Dewsbury, WF13 3QW

A Shahzad: Erection of front and rear dormer windows. 60, North Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3AD

S Doyle: Erection of extensions and alterations to existing dwelling and erection of extension and formation of dwelling to lower ground floor forming annex accommodation associated with 17, Heights Lane, Heckmondwike, WF16 0DQ

Heckmondwike Grammar School: Advertisement Consent for the installation of three flag poles. Heckmondwike Grammar School, High Street, Heckmondwike, WF16 0AH

S Alyas: Erection of single storey front and two storey side and rear extensions. 12, Cawley Lane, Heckmondwike, WF16 0BJ

G Barker: Work to TPO(s) 21/22. Christ Church, Church Lane, Millbridge, Liversedge, WF15 6DR

H Dhangar: Work to TPO(s) 42/80. The Cottage, 95, Leeds Road, Littletown, Liversedge, WF15 6AB

P Cooper: Work to TPO(s) 47/80. Burial Ground at Grid Reference 421010 425261, Oxford Road, Gomersal, Cleckheaton

Durrant: Work to TPO(s) 47/80. 21 Lower Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton,BD19 4HY

B Pearson: Work to tree(s) within a Conservation Area. 5, The Copse, Scholes, Cleckheaton, BD19 6NE

R Jagger: Work to TPO(s) SP2/70. 26, Latham Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4AL

Mr and Mrs Wilkinson: External alterations to update elevations. 65, West Royd Avenue, Mirfield, WF14 9LB

M Hoole: Work to TPO(s) 05/86. 31, Bracken Close, Mirfield, WF14 0HA

D Hewson: Work to TPO(s) 22/95. 1, Cheviot Way, Upper Hopton, Mirfield, WF14 8HW

Mirfield Designs: Erection of single storey side extension and extension of existing garage. 18, Blake Hall Road, Mirfield, WF14 9NS