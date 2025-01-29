Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A weekly list of planning applications for properties in Dewsbury, Batley, Cleckheaton and Mirfield.

The following applications were received by Kirklees Council the week ending January 26.

360Globalnet Ltd: Work to TPO(s) 23/92. 5, Westfield Court, Mirfield, WF14 9PT.

S Harrison: Erection of rear extensions and raising of ridge to form first floor habitable accommodation with associated internal and external works. 112, Hopton Lane, Upper Hopton, Mirfield, WF14 8JP.

P Race: Work to TPO(s) 34a/97. Hollybank School, Roe Head, Far Common Road, Mirfield, WF14 0DQ.

D Patel: Dead or Dangerous Tree to TPO 12/22 within a conservation area. 157, Scholes Lane, Scholes, Cleckheaton, BD19 6LY.

S Csuk: Non material amendment to previous permission 2018/91825 for erection of one dwelling. Adjacent, 681, Halifax Road, Cleckheaton, BD19 6LJ.

R Wilby: Erection of two storey rear extension. 7, Daleside, Thornhill Edge, Dewsbury, WF12 0PJ.

J Abdulkarim: Erection of two storey rear extension. Quarry House, Halifax Road, Staincliffe, Dewsbury, WF13 4BD.

Network Rail (Infrastructure) Ltd: Listed Building Consent for replacement of existing bridge deck with a steel and reinforced concrete deck, replacement of existing parapet and repair work to the wingwalls. Bridge (MDL1/24), Jack Lane, Hanging Heaton, Dewsbury.

Diocese of Leeds: Work to TPO(s) 25/79. Staincliffe Vicarage, Staincliffe Hall Road, Staincliffe, Batley, WF17 7QX.

S Haider: Erection of single storey rear extension. 2, Tyndale Walk, White Lee, Batley, WF17 8PX.

P Amess: Work to tree(s) in a Conservation Area. Adjacent, 10a, Station Road, Batley, WF17 5SU.

B Gowlett: Work to tree(s) in a Conservation Area. 2, Rutland Road, Batley, WF17 0LY.

I Patel: Erection of two storey rear extension. 25, Manor Farm Drive, Soothill, Batley, WF17 6HQ.

H Motara: Partial demolition, increase in roof height and alterations to form three apartments, erection of front balcony, enhance architectural elements, formation of hip roof to front and pitched roof to rear. 36, Clerk Green Street, Batley, WF17 7SE.

The planning applications can be viewed in full on the council’s website via its planning portal by quoting the relevant application number or searching by area.

If you have a story to share, you can get in touch by emailing [email protected].