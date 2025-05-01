Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The following applications were decided by the council the week ending April 27.

Approved:

A and S Shah and Sabir: Erection of commercial unit for use as a vehicle testing and repair garage with associated external works. Land Adjacent, 56, Low Road, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury, WF13 3PR.

A weekly list of planning applications decided by Kirklees Council. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Orange Design Studio: Removal of existing side and rear structures and erection of replacement two-storey side extension, single-storey rear extension and rear balcony. Cambrai, 52, Boothroyd Lane, Dewsbury, WF13 2LH.

Afridi Property Ltd: Erection of two-storey rear extension. 28, Lees Avenue, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, WF12 0AN.

Network Rail (Infrastructure) Ltd: Listed building consent for replacement of existing bridge deck with a steel and reinforced concrete deck, replacement of existing parapet and repair work to the wingwalls. Bridge (MDL1/24), Jack Lane, Hanging Heaton, Dewsbury.

S Evans: Erection of single-storey and first floor rear extensions and retaining wall. 59, White Lee Road, White Lee, Batley, WF17 8AD.

J Wilson: Erection of two-storey side extension. 9, Dunbottle Lane, Mirfield, WF14 9HY.

Mr and Mrs Hall and Skowron: Erection of two-storey rear extension, front porch and alterations to fenestration. 27, Park Drive, Mirfield, WF14 9NJ.

S Mulla: Erection of single-storey front porch extension and associated alterations. 1, Hadfield Road, Heckmondwike, WF16 9PN.

S Khan: Erection of single- and two-storey front, side and rear extension. 26, Lees Avenue, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, WF12 0AN.

J Ashton: Confirmation of compliance of conditions on previous permission 2016/93681 for erection of two dwellings (within a conservation area). Church Lane, Birstall, Batley, WF17 9NX.

Refused:

K Snaddon: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed hip to gable enlargement and rear dormer extension. 20A, Quarryfields, Mirfield, WF14 0NT.

J Broadhead: Erection of two storey side extension. 51, Park View, Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, WF14 9HG.

Mr and Mrs Wood: Prior notification for change of use of agricultural buildings to one dwelling. Popeley Farm, Muffit Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4QS.

Discharge of condition(s) split decision:

Campbell Homes Ltd: Discharge of details reserved by conditions 10 (Phase II Report), 11 and 12 (Remediation Strategy), 13 (Validation Report) on previous permission 2021/91695 for outline application for residential development. 5-7, Ossett Lane, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury, WF12 8LU.