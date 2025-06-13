A weekly list of planning applications decided by Kirklees Council the week ending June 8.

Approved:

Strata: Discharge of conditions 22 (BEMP), 23 (footway connection), 24 (footway connection), 25 (internal road specification), 36 (Travel Plan) and 42 (public sewer protection or diversion) of previous permission 2021/93567 for demolition of existing commercial buildings and erection of 180 dwellings with associated works. Land off Westgate, Cleckheaton, BD19 5DR.

K Gledhill: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed detached outbuilding. 26, Hare Park Lane, Hightown, Liversedge, WF15 8DQ.

K Phillips: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed resurface of existing drive and alterations to existing garage (Listed Building within a Conservation Area). Pollard Hall, 279, Oxford Road, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4PX.

K Phillips: Listed Building Consent for repair and reinstatement of timber, glazing and cast-iron rainwater goods to Victorian conservatory extension and the installation frittered glass covering and installation of accessible gutter, formation of new internal door entrance into adjacent workshop and repair works to garage (within a Conservation Area). Flat 1, Pollard Hall, 279, Oxford Road, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4PX.

C Redgwick: Erection of single-storey wrap around extension and front dormers. 146, Quarry Road, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4JB.

D Lucas: Erection of two-storey side extension and single storey orangery to the rear. 6, Church Meadows, Birstall, Batley, WF17 9PS.

Spartan property investment Ltd: Installation of new windows and doors and internal alterations. 75, Commercial Street, Batley, WF17 5EQ.

E Smith: Erection of first floor side extension and single-storey extension. 103, Scholes Lane, Scholes, Cleckheaton, BD19 6LY.

A Nadat: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed erection of single-storey rear extension with rear dormer and porch. 28, Clarke Street, Westborough, Dewsbury, WF13 4LR.

N Davies: Erection of single storey rear extension to form orangery. 70, Croftlands, Hanging Heaton, Batley, WF17 6DE.

Mr and Mrs Ritter: Erection of single-storey wrap around extension with associated works. 33, Slipper Lane, Mirfield, WF14 0HE.

BP Land Ltd: Erection of single-storey rear extension, two-storey side extension and first floor front extension with associated external alterations. 120, Oxford Road, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4HD.

S Colabella: Erection of porch and canopy. 33, Henley Avenue, Thornhill, Dewsbury, WF12 0JP.

N Isat: Installation of access platform lift. 3, Stralau Street, Batley, WF17 5LA.

S Hobson: Listed Building Consent for installation of replacement windows (nine in total) with replica working sash windows (within a Conservation Area). 110, Oaks Road, Soothill, Batley, WF17 6LT.

S Hyder: Use of vacant building as a ghost kitchen for baking and storage. 42, Bradford Road, Dewsbury, WF13 2DR.

D Hickman-Bryant: Erection of first floor and part two-storey rear extension with dormer to side and single-storey rear extension. 47, Springfield Park, Mirfield, WF14 9PE.

A Lane: Variation of condition 3. (materials) on previous permission no. 2024/92053 for erection of front porch, increase roof height to form first floor and internal and external alterations. 101, Hopton Lane, Upper Hopton, Mirfield, WF14 8EJ.

E Ashton: Listed Building Consent for installation of electric vehicle charging point to front. The Stables, Calder Road, Lower Hopton, Mirfield, WF14 8NP.

A Daji: Erection of single-storey side extension with single- and two-storey extensions to the side and rear and detached outbuilding. 27, Aysgarth Road, Healey, Batley, WF17 7HY.

Y Chopdat: Erection of single-storey front extension with single and two-storey side extension. 12, Easby Avenue, Healey, Batley, WF17 7EW.

Islamic Research Institute: Discharge of details reserved by condition 3 (materials) of previous permission 2022/91089 for erection of two-storey rear extension, two-storey side extension and works/additions to side and rear entrances. Islamic Research Institute, Thornhill Road, Dewsbury, WF12 9BX.

Islamic research institute of Great Britain: Non-material amendment to previous permission 2022/91089 for erection of two-storey rear extension, two-storey side extension and works/additions to side and rear entrances. Islamic research institute of Great Britain.

V Guntuka: Discharge of details reserved by condition 5 (materials) of previous permission 2022/91364 for erection of four dwellings. 10, Wesley Street, Cleckheaton, BD19 3PU.

Refused:

T Green: Erection of two-storey side extension. 56, Shirley Avenue, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4NA.

D Rayne: Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of two-storey extension and outdoor covered oak frame. Gardeners Cottage, Pinfold Lane, Mirfield, WF14 9JA.

Mr and Mrs Newman: Prior notification for change of use of agricultural buildings to three dwellinghouses and associated operational development. Barley Fields Farm, Oxford Road, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4HA.

C Gardiner: Non-material amendment to previous permission 2021/90772 for erection of single- and two-storey rear and single-storey side extensions. 12, Oxford Close, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4RU.