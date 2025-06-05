A weekly list of planning applications decided by the council, including for properties in Dewsbury, Batley, Cleckheaton, Mirfield, Heckmondwike and Liversedge.

The following list was decided the week ending June 1.

Approved:

Strata: Non-material amendment to previous permission 2021/93567 for demolition of existing commercial buildings and erection of 180 dwellings with associated works. Land off Westgate, Cleckheaton, BD19 5DR.

A weekly list of applications decided by Kirklees Council. Picture: Scott Merrylees

T Shaw: Erection of two-storey side and rear extensions. Primrose Farm, Crossley Lane, Mirfield, WF14 0NR.

A Karim: Erection of single-storey front extension and conversion of garage to habitable accommodation. 136, Highfield Chase, Dewsbury, WF13 4DG.

M Haq: Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of single-storey front and rear extensions. 4, Baptist Street, Staincliffe, Batley, WF17 7AZ.

P Burgess: Erection of single-storey front extension. 25, Copley Hill, Birstall, Batley, WF17 0DT.

L Tierney: Alterations to integral garage to extend living accommodation. 25, Hall Park Avenue, Liversedge, WF15 7EH.

K Freeland: Erection of first floor rear and ground floor side extensions. 21, Quarry Road, Millbridge, Liversedge, WF15 7HG.

M Skinner: Listed building consent for removal of fireplace in the kitchen and repair the chimney stack. 285, Halifax Road, Hightown, Liversedge, WF15 6NE.

Heckmondwike Grammar School Academy Trust: Enhancing external lighting to the main entrance and pedestrian approach to reception area. Heckmondwike Grammar School, High Street, Heckmondwike, WF16 0AH.

S Karolia: Erection of two-storey front extension, first floor side extension, single-storey rear extension incorporating retaining wall to the rear garden, single storey side extension with associated alterations (retrospective). 216, Woodlands Road, Batley, WF17 0QS.

Refused:

Barratt David Wilson Yorkshire West: Discharge of condition 23 (Validation Report) of previous permission 2019/92787 for erection of 260 dwellings with open space, landscaping and associated infrastructure. Land at, Owl Lane, Chidswell, Dewsbury.

J Lumb: Non-material amendment to previous permission 2022/90403 for demolition of existing garage and erection of single-storey side extension and link. 5, Hopton Hall Lane, Upper Hopton, Mirfield, WF14 8EP.

Mr and Mrs Hobson: Erection of detached dwelling and associated external works. Land adjacent 2, Hopton Hall Lane, Upper Hopton, Mirfield, WF14 8EP.

M Karolia: Alterations to convert retail unit to one residential unit (within a conservation area). 43, Daisy Hill, Dewsbury, WF13 1LF.