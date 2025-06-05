Planning permission: Weekly list of applications decided by Kirklees Council, including for properties in Dewsbury, Batley, Cleckheaton, Mirfield, Heckmondwike and Liversedge
The following list was decided the week ending June 1.
Approved:
Strata: Non-material amendment to previous permission 2021/93567 for demolition of existing commercial buildings and erection of 180 dwellings with associated works. Land off Westgate, Cleckheaton, BD19 5DR.
T Shaw: Erection of two-storey side and rear extensions. Primrose Farm, Crossley Lane, Mirfield, WF14 0NR.
A Karim: Erection of single-storey front extension and conversion of garage to habitable accommodation. 136, Highfield Chase, Dewsbury, WF13 4DG.
M Haq: Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of single-storey front and rear extensions. 4, Baptist Street, Staincliffe, Batley, WF17 7AZ.
P Burgess: Erection of single-storey front extension. 25, Copley Hill, Birstall, Batley, WF17 0DT.
L Tierney: Alterations to integral garage to extend living accommodation. 25, Hall Park Avenue, Liversedge, WF15 7EH.
K Freeland: Erection of first floor rear and ground floor side extensions. 21, Quarry Road, Millbridge, Liversedge, WF15 7HG.
M Skinner: Listed building consent for removal of fireplace in the kitchen and repair the chimney stack. 285, Halifax Road, Hightown, Liversedge, WF15 6NE.
Heckmondwike Grammar School Academy Trust: Enhancing external lighting to the main entrance and pedestrian approach to reception area. Heckmondwike Grammar School, High Street, Heckmondwike, WF16 0AH.
S Karolia: Erection of two-storey front extension, first floor side extension, single-storey rear extension incorporating retaining wall to the rear garden, single storey side extension with associated alterations (retrospective). 216, Woodlands Road, Batley, WF17 0QS.
Refused:
Barratt David Wilson Yorkshire West: Discharge of condition 23 (Validation Report) of previous permission 2019/92787 for erection of 260 dwellings with open space, landscaping and associated infrastructure. Land at, Owl Lane, Chidswell, Dewsbury.
J Lumb: Non-material amendment to previous permission 2022/90403 for demolition of existing garage and erection of single-storey side extension and link. 5, Hopton Hall Lane, Upper Hopton, Mirfield, WF14 8EP.
Mr and Mrs Hobson: Erection of detached dwelling and associated external works. Land adjacent 2, Hopton Hall Lane, Upper Hopton, Mirfield, WF14 8EP.
M Karolia: Alterations to convert retail unit to one residential unit (within a conservation area). 43, Daisy Hill, Dewsbury, WF13 1LF.
